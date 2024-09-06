Jay Hill Will Call BYU’s Defense Against SMU

DALLAS – One week after suffering a heart attack, BYU football defensive coordinator Jay Hill is back calling the defense.

Hill is in Dallas with BYU as they gear up to take on the SMU Mustangs.

The plan is for Hill to call the defense from the press box. Last week, Hill was in the press box during the victory over Southern Illinois, but he didn’t call the defense.

During the game, he communicated with BYU coaches, but head coach Kalani Sitake called the defense and linebacker coach Justin Ena handled “Coach to Player” communication.

Going into that Southern Illinois game, Jay Hill sent a message on X providing an update after his health scare.

“I want to express my appreciation to all of the kind texts, tweets, and messages my family and I have received. that said, I don’t love drama and would hate anything to detract from the excitement of this game. Tonight I pray for the players that they will go out and play to their very best abilities and the focus of this game and season remains on them. Go Cougs!!!”

The second year defensive coordinator arrived at Gerald J. Ford Stadium with his wife, Sara. He was on the field during the first phase of pregame warmups.

Kickoff for BYU (1-0) versus SMU (2-0) in Dallas is at 5 p.m. (MT) on ESPN2 and KSL NewsRadio.

