On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormarck Attending BYU-SMU Football Game

Sep 6, 2024, 4:45 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

DALLAS, Texas – Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark and Chief Football Officer Scott Draper are at Gerald R. Ford Stadium for tonight’s BYU vs. SMU game in Dallas.

The Cougars are in the Lone Star State against the SMU Mustangs for their first road game of 2024.

RELATED: BYU Football Owns Largest Big 12 Stadium Capacity

Yormark has headed the Big 12 since August 2022 and is the fifth commissioner in conference history. Draper was promoted to Chief Football & Competition Officer at the Big 12 earlier this year.

RELATED: How To Watch Local Players, Coaches In Week One Of  NFL Season

Yormark Hits Breaks On UConn Expansion

Following reports of further conference expansion that could include the UConn Huskies, Yormark issued a statement earlier this week.

“As commissioner, it is my responsibility to explore a variety of value-creating opportunities on behalf of the Big 12,” Yormark said. “Following detailed discussions with my conference colleagues alongside UConn leadership, we have jointly decided to pause our conversations at this time. We will instead focus our attention and resources to ushering in this new era of college athletics.”

UConn Director of Athletics David Benedict echoed some of Yormark’s comments on Thursday, August 5.

“As you know, it’s been both an exciting and turbulent time in college athletics over the past few years,” Benedict began. “With the emergence of NIL and the transfer portal, the landscape has changed dramatically. Further, conference realignment has significantly blurred the national panorama.”

“Undoubtedly, many of you have followed recent media reports about the Big 12’s renewed interest in UConn as a conference member. It is always our objective to put UConn in the very best position for future success, so we did engage in exploratory dialogue with the Big 12. Ultimately, the Big 12 determined that it will pause on conversations about membership expansion.”

BYU Cougars 2024 Schedule

  • Southern Illinois Salukis @ BYU Cougars  (41-13 W)
  • BYU Cougars @ SMU Mustangs
  • Saturday, September 14 – BYU Cougars @ Wyoming Cowboys | Kickoff 7 p.m. MT
  • Saturday, September 21 – Kansas State Wildcats @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA
  • Saturday, September 28 – BYU Cougars @ Baylor Bears | Kickoff TBA
  • BYE
  • Saturday, October 12 – Arizona Wildcats @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA
  • Friday, October 18 – Oklahoma State Cowboys @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff 8:15 p.m MT
  • Saturday, October 26 – BYU Cougars @ UCF Knights | Kickoff  TBA
  • BYE
  • Saturday, November 9 – BYU Cougars @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA
  • Saturday, November 16 – Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA
  • Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils | Kickoff TBA
  • Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

RELATED STORIES

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against SMU can be found on ESPN+. Anish Schroff, Andre Ware, and Paul Carcaterra will call the game.

How to Watch:

Television

ESPN+

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN app (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

How to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. SMU recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

For more information on BYU football, follow our BYU insider Mitch Harper. Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

BYU Cougars Athletics On KSL Sports

Follow the BYU Cougars with KSL Sports.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect; give us a follow @kslsports.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jake Retzlaff Gives BYU Football Lead With Touchdown Pass To Mata’ava Ta’ase

BYU took advantage of a review and a personal foul, allowing Jake Retzlaff to cap a 75-yard drive with a TD dart to Mata'ava Ta'ase.v

25 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Travel Roster For First Road Game Of 2024 Season

BYU's 75-man travel roster against SMU.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jay Hill Will Call BYU’s Defense Against SMU

Second year defensive coordinator Jay Hill is back calling the defense.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Exclusive: From Phoenix To Utah, Arizona Native Josh Doan Is Excited For The Future

As members of the Utah Hockey Club continue to adjust to their new home in Salt Lake City, the sudden relocation may be a little more significant for one player in particular. As an Arizona native and the son of Coyotes legend and franchise scoring leader Shane Doan, Josh Doan recognizes how sad it was for Arizona to lose the Coyotes but is incredibly excited for this new opportunity in Utah.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ravens LB Kyle Van Noy Fractured Orbital Bone In Season Opener Against Chiefs

Former BYU linebacker Kyle Van Noy went down with an injury early in the second half of the Ravens' season-opener against the Chiefs.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU vs. SMU: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Dallas

KSL Sports is on location for BYU's week two matchup against SMU.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormarck Attending BYU-SMU Football Game