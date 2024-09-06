Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormarck Attending BYU-SMU Football Game

DALLAS, Texas – Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark and Chief Football Officer Scott Draper are at Gerald R. Ford Stadium for tonight’s BYU vs. SMU game in Dallas.

The Cougars are in the Lone Star State against the SMU Mustangs for their first road game of 2024.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark and Chief Football Officer Scott Draper are here for #BYU vs. SMU.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/x33LmDnec5 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 6, 2024

Yormark has headed the Big 12 since August 2022 and is the fifth commissioner in conference history. Draper was promoted to Chief Football & Competition Officer at the Big 12 earlier this year.

Yormark Hits Breaks On UConn Expansion

Following reports of further conference expansion that could include the UConn Huskies, Yormark issued a statement earlier this week.

“As commissioner, it is my responsibility to explore a variety of value-creating opportunities on behalf of the Big 12,” Yormark said. “Following detailed discussions with my conference colleagues alongside UConn leadership, we have jointly decided to pause our conversations at this time. We will instead focus our attention and resources to ushering in this new era of college athletics.”

UConn Director of Athletics David Benedict echoed some of Yormark’s comments on Thursday, August 5.

.@Big12Conference Commissioner Brett Yormark hits pause button on expansion talks with @UConnHuskies https://t.co/xouEpA1l60 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 5, 2024

“As you know, it’s been both an exciting and turbulent time in college athletics over the past few years,” Benedict began. “With the emergence of NIL and the transfer portal, the landscape has changed dramatically. Further, conference realignment has significantly blurred the national panorama.”

“Undoubtedly, many of you have followed recent media reports about the Big 12’s renewed interest in UConn as a conference member. It is always our objective to put UConn in the very best position for future success, so we did engage in exploratory dialogue with the Big 12. Ultimately, the Big 12 determined that it will pause on conversations about membership expansion.”

BYU Cougars 2024 Schedule

Southern Illinois Salukis @ BYU Cougars (41-13 W)

BYU Cougars @ SMU Mustangs

Saturday, September 14 – BYU Cougars @ Wyoming Cowboys | Kickoff 7 p.m. MT

Saturday, September 21 – Kansas State Wildcats @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, September 28 – BYU Cougars @ Baylor Bears | Kickoff TBA

BYE

Saturday, October 12 – Arizona Wildcats @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Friday, October 18 – Oklahoma State Cowboys @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff 8:15 p.m MT

Saturday, October 26 – BYU Cougars @ UCF Knights | Kickoff TBA

BYE

Saturday, November 9 – BYU Cougars @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 16 – Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against SMU can be found on ESPN+. Anish Schroff, Andre Ware, and Paul Carcaterra will call the game.

How to Watch:

Television

ESPN+

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN app (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

How to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. SMU recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

