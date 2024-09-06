On the Site:
BYU Football Travel Roster For First Road Game Of 2024 Season

Sep 6, 2024, 4:55 PM

DALLAS – Tonight’s game against SMU is the first road game of the 2024 season for BYU football.

On the road, the roster is capped at 75 players. Here’s the travel roster for BYU’s first road game of 2024.

BYU Football Travel Roster: SMU Week

0 – Kody Epps, WR

0 – Jakob Robinson, DB

1 – Micah Harper, DB

1 – Keanu Hill, TE

2 – Chase Roberts, WR

3 – Raider Damuni, DB

3 – Gerry Bohanon, QB

4 – Miles Davis, RB

4 – Marque Collins, CB

5 – Darius Lassiter, WR

7 – Hinckley Folau Ropati, RB

7 – Crew Wakley, DB

10 – Treyson Bourguet, QB

10 – Faletau Satuala, DB

11- Harrison Taggart, LB

11 – Parker Kingston, WR

12 – Jake Retzlaff, QB

13 – Isaiah Bagnah, DE

13 – Jojo Phillips, WR

15 – McCae Hillstead, QB

16 – Isaiah Glasker, LB

16 – Cole Hagen, QB

17 – Keelan Marion, WR

17 – Jack Kelly, LB

18 – Ace Kaufusi, LB

20 – Koa Eldredge, DB

21 – Enoch Nawahine, RB

22 – Tommy Prassas, DB

23 – Pokaiaua Haunga, RB

23 – Jonathan Kabeya, DB

24 – Therrian Alexander III, CB

25 – Talan Alfrey, DB

26 – Ethan Slade, DB

27 – LJ Martin, RB

28 – Tanner Wall, DB

29 – Jayden Dunlap, CB

30 – Miles Hall, LB

30 – Sione I. Moa, RB

32 – Marcus McKenzie, CB

33 – Choe Bryant-Strother, LB

35 – Sam Van Der Haar, P

39 – Landon Rehkow, P

43 – Cannon Skidmore, LS

44 – Will Ferrin, K

44 – Ephraim Asiata, DE

45 – Viliami Po’uha, DE

45 – Tei Nacua, WR

47 – Dalton Riggs, LS

48 – Bodie Schoonover, DE

50 – Isaiah Jatta, OL

51 – Sonny Makasini, OL

53 – Orion Maile-Kaufusi, DE

54 – Siale Esera, LB

55 – Austin Leausa, OL

56 – Jake Eichorn, OL

58 – Aisea Moa, LB

59 – Logan Lutui, DE

61 – Weylin Lapuaho, OL

64 – Brayden Keim, OL

70 – Connor Pay, OL

74 – Trevin Ostler, OL

76 – Caleb Etienne, OL

79 – Kaden Chidester, OL

80 – Ryner Swanson, TE

85 – Anthony Olsen, TE

86 – Jackson Bowers, TE

87 – Ethan Erickson, TE

88 – Mata’ava Ta’ase, TE

90 – David Latu, DT

92 – Tyler Batty, DE

93 – Blake Mangelson, DT

94 – John Nelson, DT

95 – Luke To’omalatai, DT

97 – Matthias Dunn, K

99 – Joshua Singh, DT

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

