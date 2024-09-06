BYU Football Travel Roster For First Road Game Of 2024 Season

DALLAS – Tonight’s game against SMU is the first road game of the 2024 season for BYU football.

Big 12 vs. ACC in Dallas tonight. pic.twitter.com/aiMekkZ8o5 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 6, 2024

On the road, the roster is capped at 75 players. Here’s the travel roster for BYU’s first road game of 2024.

BYU Football Travel Roster: SMU Week

0 – Kody Epps, WR

0 – Jakob Robinson, DB

1 – Micah Harper, DB

1 – Keanu Hill, TE

2 – Chase Roberts, WR

3 – Raider Damuni, DB

3 – Gerry Bohanon, QB

4 – Miles Davis, RB

4 – Marque Collins, CB

5 – Darius Lassiter, WR

7 – Hinckley Folau Ropati, RB

7 – Crew Wakley, DB

10 – Treyson Bourguet, QB

10 – Faletau Satuala, DB

11- Harrison Taggart, LB

11 – Parker Kingston, WR

12 – Jake Retzlaff, QB

13 – Isaiah Bagnah, DE

13 – Jojo Phillips, WR

15 – McCae Hillstead, QB

16 – Isaiah Glasker, LB

16 – Cole Hagen, QB

17 – Keelan Marion, WR

17 – Jack Kelly, LB

18 – Ace Kaufusi, LB

20 – Koa Eldredge, DB

21 – Enoch Nawahine, RB

22 – Tommy Prassas, DB

23 – Pokaiaua Haunga, RB

23 – Jonathan Kabeya, DB

24 – Therrian Alexander III, CB

25 – Talan Alfrey, DB

26 – Ethan Slade, DB

27 – LJ Martin, RB

28 – Tanner Wall, DB

29 – Jayden Dunlap, CB

30 – Miles Hall, LB

30 – Sione I. Moa, RB

32 – Marcus McKenzie, CB

33 – Choe Bryant-Strother, LB

35 – Sam Van Der Haar, P

39 – Landon Rehkow, P

43 – Cannon Skidmore, LS

44 – Will Ferrin, K

44 – Ephraim Asiata, DE

45 – Viliami Po’uha, DE

45 – Tei Nacua, WR

47 – Dalton Riggs, LS

48 – Bodie Schoonover, DE

50 – Isaiah Jatta, OL

51 – Sonny Makasini, OL

53 – Orion Maile-Kaufusi, DE

54 – Siale Esera, LB

55 – Austin Leausa, OL

56 – Jake Eichorn, OL

58 – Aisea Moa, LB

59 – Logan Lutui, DE

61 – Weylin Lapuaho, OL

64 – Brayden Keim, OL

70 – Connor Pay, OL

74 – Trevin Ostler, OL

76 – Caleb Etienne, OL

79 – Kaden Chidester, OL

80 – Ryner Swanson, TE

85 – Anthony Olsen, TE

86 – Jackson Bowers, TE

87 – Ethan Erickson, TE

88 – Mata’ava Ta’ase, TE

90 – David Latu, DT

92 – Tyler Batty, DE

93 – Blake Mangelson, DT

94 – John Nelson, DT

95 – Luke To’omalatai, DT

97 – Matthias Dunn, K

99 – Joshua Singh, DT

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio.

