Jake Retzlaff Gives BYU Football Lead With Touchdown Pass To Mata’ava Ta’ase

DALLAS, Texas – BYU took advantage of a review and a personal foul, allowing Jake Retzlaff to cap a 75-yard drive with a touchdown to Mata’ava Ta’ase.

The Cougars are in the Lone Star State against the SMU Mustangs for their first road game of 2024.

#BYU TE Mata’ava Ta’ase with the touchdown grab. Second of the season. It’s another strong start for the Cougar offense.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 6, 2024

It was all defense in the opening minutes, as both programs caused havoc in the offensive backfield. BYU opened the game by forcing a three-and-out but gave the football right back on a turnover. Following a second SMU punt, BYU’s offense got going.

Retzlaff completed three passes on the drive, including an 11-yard pass initially called incomplete on the field. Add in a roughing the passer penalty against the Mustangs, and BYU entered the red zone on first down.

On 1st-and-10, Retzlaff fired a dart to Ta’ase for his fourth TD of the year. Ta’ase has two TDs this season after catching a 19-yard scoring pass in the season opener against Southern Illinois.

BYU Cougars 2024 Schedule

Southern Illinois Salukis @ BYU Cougars (41-13 W)

BYU Cougars @ SMU Mustangs

Saturday, September 14 – BYU Cougars @ Wyoming Cowboys | Kickoff 7 p.m. MT

Saturday, September 21 – Kansas State Wildcats @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, September 28 – BYU Cougars @ Baylor Bears | Kickoff TBA

BYE

Saturday, October 12 – Arizona Wildcats @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Friday, October 18 – Oklahoma State Cowboys @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff 8:15 p.m MT

Saturday, October 26 – BYU Cougars @ UCF Knights | Kickoff TBA

BYE

Saturday, November 9 – BYU Cougars @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 16 – Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against SMU can be found on ESPN+. Anish Schroff, Andre Ware, and Paul Carcaterra will call the game.

How to Watch:

Television

ESPN+

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN app (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

How to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. SMU recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

