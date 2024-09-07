On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Plans for homeless shelter in Davis County neighborhood fall through

Sep 6, 2024, 6:38 PM | Updated: 7:33 pm

Brian Carlson's Profile Picture

BY BRIAN CARLSON


KSLTV.com

NORTH SALT LAKE — Plans for a new homeless shelter in North Salt Lake are no more.

The proposed homeless shelter next to the Foxboro neighborhood caused a lot of controversy when it was first announced, but now the company who was planning to buy the facility has pulled their offer — much to the relief of nearby residents.

That idea is okay with North Salt Lake residents like Laura Grundvig.

“I’m happy it’s not there for sure,” she said.

North Salt Lake homeowners blindsided by news of possible homeless shelter

Grundvig is one of many North Salt Lake residents who opposed turning what was the abandoned LifeLine Teen Treatment Center into a year-round homeless shelter.

Much of that opposition was on display in North Salt Lake’s city council meeting Tuesday. Dozens showed up voicing their overwhelming disapproval, not comfortable with their kids growing up with a homeless shelter just two blocks from their Foxboro homes.

“I just don’t feel safe. My kids would be wanting to ride (their bikes) that way and can’t, as it became possibly unsafe for them,” said Grundvig.

Following the outcry from Tuesday’s meeting, KSL TV learned Switchpoint, the company who was going to the buy the center, has since canceled their offer. One Davis County official who sits on the task force overseeing where the county’s eventual shelter will go said Switchpoint had no other options.

“It was made very clear in that meeting the city council had no intention of supporting this or zoning it in any way that it would need to be zoned for them to operate at that facility. At that point there was really no point in moving forward,” said Ryan Steinbeigle, a Davis County winter overflow task force member.

That decision is bringing others in the Foxboro neighborhood some peace of mind.

“It’ll make the neighborhood stay safe,” said North Salt Lake resident Jared Laing.

“I would just be grateful we’re not having that over here,” said Jamie Chase, another local resident.

The decision also leaves the controversy of where to put a year-round homeless shelter in Davis County into another city’s hands.

So where will the County’s homeless shelter go now? Here’s a date to be aware of: August 1, 2025 is when Davis County must submit its plan to comply with the State of Utah for a year-round homeless shelter.

