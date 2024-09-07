On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
USU students lose 1,000 seats from student football section

Sep 6, 2024, 8:59 PM

A sign greets visitors to the campus of Utah State University in Logan on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. ...

A sign greets visitors to the campus of Utah State University in Logan on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. (Spenser Heaps/Deseret News)

(Spenser Heaps/Deseret News)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

LOGAN — Students at Utah State University are wondering why 1,000 seats are being taken away from them without notice or explanation.

On Friday, the president of the USU student-run organization called HERD posted that the USU Athletics Department leadership has restricted 1,000 student seats from two sections in the Maverik Stadium.

“I am extremely disappointed in the decision of @USUAthletics leadership to take away 1000 student seats from section 117 and 116 in Maverik Stadium,” said Dallin Wilson, HERD president, in an X post. “No students or faculty in Student Affairs or the Student Involvement office were consulted or even made aware of this decision.”


When asked why the seats were taken away, USU told KSL TV in a written statement that they are “working with student leaders and the HURD to address their concerns and communicating directly with them to provide more information and clarification.”

“To both affirm our commitment to the Hurd while also working to help ensure our crowds are as large as possible, additional students will be allowed into any ticketed campus event, as long as there are available seats,” the university statement reads. “The major change students are seeing this season is they need to claim a ticket prior to attending the event. There are no additional fees or limits on how many events students can claim tickets for.”

