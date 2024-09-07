USU students lose 1,000 seats from student football section

LOGAN — Students at Utah State University are wondering why 1,000 seats are being taken away from them without notice or explanation.

On Friday, the president of the USU student-run organization called HERD posted that the USU Athletics Department leadership has restricted 1,000 student seats from two sections in the Maverik Stadium.

“I am extremely disappointed in the decision of @USUAthletics leadership to take away 1000 student seats from section 117 and 116 in Maverik Stadium,” said Dallin Wilson, HERD president, in an X post. “No students or faculty in Student Affairs or the Student Involvement office were consulted or even made aware of this decision.”

The @usuHURD is a key part of the gameday experience, and to take away seats permanently to profit off of one game shows how much the department values the Hurd. I wish the leaders of the athletic department would have come to us to work on a mutually beneficial solution. — Dallin Wilson (@dallinwilsonn) September 6, 2024



When asked why the seats were taken away, USU told KSL TV in a written statement that they are “working with student leaders and the HURD to address their concerns and communicating directly with them to provide more information and clarification.”

“To both affirm our commitment to the Hurd while also working to help ensure our crowds are as large as possible, additional students will be allowed into any ticketed campus event, as long as there are available seats,” the university statement reads. “The major change students are seeing this season is they need to claim a ticket prior to attending the event. There are no additional fees or limits on how many events students can claim tickets for.”