Salt Lake City Stars Release Schedule For 2024-25 Season

Sep 6, 2024, 6:49 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY- In anticipation of the tip of the NBA G League season on November 8, the Salt Lake City Stars have released their 50 game schedule.

With second year head coach Steve Wojciechowski at the helm, the Stars will start on the road at the South Bay Lakers in Las Angeles on Saturday, November 9. The team’s home opener will come just over a week later versus the Rip City Remix on Monday, November 18.

The Stars got creative with a movie night themed schedule release video on social media.

Related: Utah Jazz Unveil 2024-25 Season Schedule

Unique G League Divided Schedule

This will mark the fourth year of the divided schedule. The first part of the schedule consists of the 16-game tip-off tournament, beginning for the Stars on November 9 against the South Bay Lakers and wrapping up during the G League Winter Showcase, taking place in Orlando, Florida from December 19-22.

During the qualification and seeding portion of the Tip-Off Tournament, the Stars will play only teams in the west region. To see other regions and more information about the Tip-Off Tournament, visit the G League website.

After the Winter Showcase, the league will take a short break, continuing with the second part of the schedule on December 27. Records will reset and teams will play a 34-game regular season before the top six teams from each conference move onto the G League Playoffs.

SLC Stars Schedule Trends

The Stars will have three 4-game home stands with their most home games coming in January and February with seven each.

The Stars’ longest road trip of the season comes between March 5-15. During that stretch, they will travel to Oklahoma City, Memphis, and Frisco.

SLC Stars Schedule Key Dates

Season Opener

Salt Lake City Stars @ South Bay Lakers, November 9, 6 p.m. MT, UCLA Health Training Center.

Home Opener

Salt Lake City Stas vs Rip City Remix, November 18, 7 p.m. MT, Maverik Center.

Extended Breaks

Between Tip-Off Tournament and Regular Season, December 23-26.

NBA All-Star Break, February 14-19.

Games At The Delta Center

Salt Lake City Stars vs Sioux Falls Skyforce, February 12, 10:30 a.m. MT, Delta Center.

Salt Lake City Stars vs Iowa Wolves, March 3, 10:30 a.m. MT, Delta Center.

Salt Lake City Stars vs Mexico City Capitanes, March 19, 10:30 a.m. MT, Delta Center.

Season Finale

Salt Lake City Stars vs Mexico City Capitanes, March 27, 7 p.m. MT, Maverik Center.

Full Schedule

NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament

@ South Bay Lakers, Nov 9, 6 p.m. MT

@ Stockton Kings, Nov 13, 8 p.m. MT

@ Stockton Kings, Nov 15, 8 p.m. MT

vs Rip City Remix, Nov 18, 7 p.m. MT

vs Rip City Remix, Nov 20, 7 p.m. MT

vs Santa Cruz Warriors, Nov 22, 7 p.m. MT

vs Santa Cruz Warriors, Nov 23, 7 p.m. MT

@ Santa Cruz Warriors, Nov 29, 8 p.m. MT

@ Valley Suns, Dec 2, 9 p.m. MT

@ Valley Suns, Dec 4, 9 p.m. MT

@ South Bay Lakers, Dec 6, 8 p.m. MT

vs Stockton Kings, Dec 9, 7 p.m. MT

vs San Diego Clippers, Dec 10, 7 p.m. MT

vs San Diego Clippers, Dec 12, 7 p.m. MT

NBA G League Winter Showcase, Orlando, Florida, Dec 19-22

NBA G League Regular Season

@ Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Dec 27, 4 p.m. MT

@ Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Dec 28, 4 p.m. MT

vs Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Jan 1, 3 p.m. MT

vs Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Jan 3, 7 p.m. MT

@ San Diego Clippers, Jan 7, 8 p.m. MT

vs Iowa Wolves, Jan 9, 9 p.m. MT

vs Stockton Kings, Jan 14, 7 p.m. MT

vs Stockton Kings, Jan 16, 7 p.m. MT

@ Rip City Remix, Jan 20, 4 p.m. MT

@ Rip City Remix, Jan 22, 7:30 p.m. MT

@ Santa Cruz Warriors, Jan 24, 8 p.m. MT

@ Santa Cruz Warriors, Jan 25, 8 p.m. MT

vs Valley Suns, Jan 28, 7 p.m. MT

vs Valley Suns, Jan 29, 7 p.m. MT

@ Wisconsin Herd, Feb 1, 6 p.m. MT

vs Capital City Go-Go, Feb 4, 7 p.m. MT

vs South Bay Lakers, Feb 5, 7 p.m. MT

vs Sioux Falls Skyforce, Feb 12, 10:30 a.m. MT, Delta Center

vs Sioux Falls Skyforce, Feb 13, 7 p.m. MT

@ San Diego Clippers, Feb 21, 8 p.m. MT

vs College Park Skyhawks, Feb 24, 7 p.m. MT

vs College Park Skyhawks, Feb 26, 7 p.m. MT

vs South Bay Lakers, Feb 28, 7 p.m. MT

vs Iowa Wolves, Mar 3, 10:30 a.m. MT, Delta Center

@ Oklahoma City Blue, Mar 5, 10 a.m. MT

@ Oklahoma City Blue, Mar 7, 11 a.m. MT

@ Memphis Hustle, Mar 9, 12 p.m. MT

@ Memphis Hustle, Mar 11, 6 p.m. MT

@ Texas Legends, Mar 14, 6:30 p.m. MT

@ Texas Legends, Mar 15, 6:30 p.m. MT

vs Mexico City Capitanes, Mar 19, 10:30 a.m. MT, Delta Center

@ Austin Spurs, Mar 22, 6 p.m. MT

@ Austin Spurs, Mar 23, 2 p.m. MT

vs Mexico City Capitanes, Mar 27, 7 p.m. MT

Ticket Information

Information about broadcasts and promotional/theme nights is yet to come. For ticket information, visit the Salt Lake City Stars website.

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

Want more coverage of the SLC Stars? Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

