On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RELIGION

The Annual Carmelite Fair prepares to support Utah’s cloistered nuns

Sep 6, 2024, 7:51 PM | Updated: 7:54 pm

Garna Mejia's Profile Picture

BY GARNA MEJIA


KSLTV.com

HOLLADY — Preparations are underway for the annual Carmelite Fair, which will help fund the quiet community devoted to prayer and worship.

The fair, scheduled for Sept. 15, will be held on the grounds of the Carmelite Monastery, where community members and volunteers come out to support Utah’s cloistered nuns, the Carmelite nuns.

Nestled in the heart of the Salt Lake Valley are 12 Carmelite nuns. Their lives are devoted to worshipping God and praying for global peace, especially the people of Utah.

Holladay nuns hold annual ‘Carmelite Fair’ at monastery

Sister Peter Marie, 38, said she felt called to God’s service as a young woman. When she arrived at the Carmelite Monastery, she knew she was where God intended her to serve.

“I came here to visit. I felt right at home,” Sister Marie said. “This is where the Lord leads me. I asked him to take me where he needed me most.”

The nuns leave behind secular pursuits in exchange for a life of contemplation and prayer. Following their order, they take vows of poverty, chastity, and obedience.

“I realized the Lord has blessed me with many good things, but I didn’t know how to repay him,” Sister Marie said. “I thought I should give this religious life a chance.”

The nuns have almost no contact with the outside world. Occasional visitors speak with them in a room divided by an iron grille. Sister Marie said the purpose isn’t to keep strangers out but to help them focus on the divine.

“We live in the world, but at the same time, we are not of the world. It is a reminder to us,” she said.

Sister Marie speaking to KSL TV through the visitor's room.

Sister Marie speaking to KSL TV in the visitor’s room. (KSL TV)

At the Carmelite Monastery, the sisters also make sacrament wafers, which are later consecrated to become the Eucharistic Host. The wafers are shared with several congregations of Catholic, Catholic, Episcopalian, and Lutheran denominations in various parts of the U.S.

This time of year, they’re also busy in the garden. They’ll use the fruits to make a variety of jams, peach, strawberry rhubarb, and plum, to offer for sale next weekend when hundreds of visitors come to the annual Carmelite Fair.

Baskets Silent Auction- A silent auction will be held during the Carmelite Fair on Sunday, September 15. Dozens of baskets donated by community members with a variety of goods will be sold.

A silent auction will be held during the Carmelite Fair on Sunday, Sept. 15. Dozens of baskets donated by community members with a variety of goods will be sold. (KSL TV)

Every year, volunteers and community members hold the fair on the third Sunday in September.

A 5K Run/Walk, “Run for the Nuns- Race for Grace,” starts at 8 a.m. with a live auction, food, and outdoor family entertainment run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. A golf tournament will also be held on Sept. 9 at the Old Mill Golf Course.

Funds raised by volunteers and community members go to support the nuns in their mission to pray for others.

“God is here. He is always there for you,” Sister Marie said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Religion

The Tabernacle Choir sings during the morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The...

Mark Jones

Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square to perform in Georgia next week

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square will perform at the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta next week.

2 days ago

Rabbi Benny Zippel with Chabad Lubavitch of Utah is pictured here with a woman. On Monday, Sept. 2,...

Shelby Lofton

‘Hearts have been shattered:’ Utah Jewish community reacts to hostage deaths

Utah's Jewish community is mourning the lives of the six hostages killed in Gaza. 

4 days ago

Jeannine Skinner, 34, who died on Aug. 23, 2024, after being caught in a whirlpool in the Seven Tea...

Daniel Woodruff

Parents remember ‘vivacious’ Utah woman who drowned on canyoneering trip

The parents of a Utah woman who drowned on a canyoneering trip in California said they are relying on their faith as they mourn their daughter's loss.

8 days ago

A X post from Utah lawmaker, Trevor Lee, which has been viewed over a million times....

Lindsay Aerts

‘It felt Islamophobic,’ Utah Muslims speak out over post from Utah lawmaker

Members of the Utah Muslim community are speaking out after a social media post from a Utah lawmaker, accusing the representative of making vague post that incited hateful comments.

10 days ago

An open house for the Casper Wyoming Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will...

Mark Jones

Open house for Casper Wyoming Temple begins this week

An open house for the Casper Wyoming Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will begin this week.

11 days ago

JR Johansen and Heather Burton are working on a book showcasing Johansen's portraits of missionarie...

Dan Rascon

‘These Angels Among Us’: Artist to release book of missionary portaits

A Utah artist is releasing a new book showcasing the dozens of missionaries he's painted who have died while serving.

12 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

The Annual Carmelite Fair prepares to support Utah’s cloistered nuns