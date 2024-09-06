Latter-Day Saint Missionaries Perform ‘America The Beautiful’ At BYU-SMU Game

DALLAS, Texas – Missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints took the Gerald J. Ford Stadium field at halftime of the BYU-SMU game to perform ‘America The Beautiful’.

The Cougars are in the Lone Star State against the SMU Mustangs for their first road game of 2024.

Missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Dallas performed “America The Beautiful” at halftime of the #BYU-SMU game. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IPVvUjN5w5 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 7, 2024

They were cheering on the BYU Cougars in the game. BYU is owned and operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Missionary work has been a consistent backbone of the BYU football program since its inception. Fifty-five current players served Latter-Day Saint missions in 32 different countries.

Southern Illinois Salukis @ BYU Cougars (41-13 W)

BYU Cougars @ SMU Mustangs

Saturday, September 14 – BYU Cougars @ Wyoming Cowboys | Kickoff 7 p.m. MT

Saturday, September 21 – Kansas State Wildcats @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, September 28 – BYU Cougars @ Baylor Bears | Kickoff TBA

BYE

Saturday, October 12 – Arizona Wildcats @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Friday, October 18 – Oklahoma State Cowboys @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff 8:15 p.m MT

Saturday, October 26 – BYU Cougars @ UCF Knights | Kickoff TBA

BYE

Saturday, November 9 – BYU Cougars @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 16 – Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

LaVell Edwards Stadium 2024 capacity: 62,073

Despite a slight dip in total capacity at LaVell Edwards Stadium, BYU still has the largest stadium in the 16-team Big 12 Conference. BYU became the owner of the biggest stadium in the league following the departures of Texas and Oklahoma

The next biggest stadium after BYU’s is Iowa State’s Jack Trice Stadium, which has a capacity of 61,500. So BYU has a 573-seat edge on the Cyclones.

Four Big 12 stadiums have a capacity of at least 60,000, and six others are between 50 and 54,000. The smallest stadium in the Big 12 is the historic Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati’s capacity is 38,007 for the 2024 season.

Find a list of the Big 12 largest stadiums by capacity here.

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against SMU will be broadcast on ESPN+. Anish Schroff, Andre Ware, and Paul Carcaterra will be on the call.

