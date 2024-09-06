On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Packers QB Jordan Love Finds Jayden Reed For First TD In 2024

Sep 6, 2024, 7:44 PM

SÃO PAULO – Former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love connected on his first TD pass of the season against the Eagles in Brazil on Friday.

After the Eagles took a 14-12 lead in the second quarter, Love and the Packers quickly responded.

After two incomplete passes, Green Bay faced a 3rd & 10.

Love evaded the pressure from Philadelphia’s pass rushers and unloaded a throw on the run to second-year receiver Jayden Reed.

Reed had just one defender to beat. He put the brakes on which sent the defender flying and then cruised in for six.

The play was Love’s first TD pass for over 40 yards in his career. It actually doubled his previous longest TD of 35 yards.

The connection between Love and Reed gave Green Bay a 19-14 lead, the fifth lead change in the first half.

About Jordan Love

Before his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

During his rookie campaign, the former USU standout was inactive for each of Green Bay’s games.

Love saw limited action in his second and third seasons with the Packers and continued to serve as the backup to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Following the 2022 season, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. The Rodgers trade paved the way for Love to be Green Bay’s QB1 in 2023.

In his first three seasons, Love threw for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

In 2023, Love threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Packers to a 9-8 record in the regular season.

In two playoff games, the former USU signal-caller threw for 466 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

