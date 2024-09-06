On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Running Back Enoch Nawahine Gives BYU Lead With First Career Touchdown

Sep 6, 2024, 7:58 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

DALLAS, Texas – BYU redshirt junior running back Enoch Nawahine gave life to an anemic BYU offense and gave the Cougars a second lead against SMU. The Cougars went for two following the touchdown to take a 15-12 lead into the final quarter.

The Cougars are in the Lone Star State against the SMU Mustangs for their first road game of 2024.

RELATED: BYU Football Drops Hype Video Ahead Of SMU Matchup

Nawahine entered after the Cougar’s top two running backs, LJ Martin and Hickley Ropati, left with injuries. The Kahuku, Hawai’i native carried once for six yards last week against Southern Illinois.

Nawahine transferred to BYU after playing ten games at Utah State in 2019.

The Cougars offense has struggled without LJ Martin but pieced together a seven-play, 61-yard drive to grab the lead back after four unanswered SMU field goals. Jake Retzlaff is 11-of-21 for 172 yards and two turnovers. Retzlaff is the team’s leading rusher with 57 yards on eight attempts. Darius Lassiter has one catch for 57 yards.

RELATED STORIES

BYU Cougars 2024 Schedule

  • Southern Illinois Salukis @ BYU Cougars  (41-13 W)
  • BYU Cougars @ SMU Mustangs
  • Saturday, September 14 – BYU Cougars @ Wyoming Cowboys | Kickoff 7 p.m. MT
  • Saturday, September 21 – Kansas State Wildcats @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA
  • Saturday, September 28 – BYU Cougars @ Baylor Bears | Kickoff TBA
  • BYE
  • Saturday, October 12 – Arizona Wildcats @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA
  • Friday, October 18 – Oklahoma State Cowboys @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff 8:15 p.m MT
  • Saturday, October 26 – BYU Cougars @ UCF Knights | Kickoff  TBA
  • BYE
  • Saturday, November 9 – BYU Cougars @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA
  • Saturday, November 16 – Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA
  • Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils | Kickoff TBA
  • Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

RELATED: How To Watch Local Players, Coaches In Week One Of 2024 NFL Season

LaVell Edwards Stadium 2024 capacity: 62,073

Despite a slight dip in total capacity at LaVell Edwards Stadium, BYU still has the largest stadium in the 16-team Big 12 Conference. BYU became the owner of the biggest stadium in the league following the departures of Texas and Oklahoma

The next biggest stadium after BYU’s is Iowa State’s Jack Trice Stadium, which has a capacity of 61,500. So BYU has a 573-seat edge on the Cyclones.

 

Four Big 12 stadiums have a capacity of at least 60,000, and six others are between 50 and 54,000. The smallest stadium in the Big 12 is the historic Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati’s capacity is 38,007 for the 2024 season.

Find a list of the Big 12 largest stadiums by capacity here.

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against SMU will be broadcast on ESPN+. Anish Schroff, Andre Ware, and Paul Carcaterra will be on the call.

Postgame Show

BYU vs. SMU recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

For more information on BYU football, follow our BYU insider Mitch Harper. Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

BYU Cougars Athletics On KSL Sports

Follow the BYU Cougars with KSL Sports.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect; give us a follow @kslsports.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Defense Dominates In Comeback Win Over SMU Mustangs

It wasn't pretty, but the BYU Cougars held on for an 18-15 win over the SMU Mustangs in the first road game for the Cougars in 2024. 

27 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Packers QB Jordan Love Finds Jayden Reed For First TD In 2024

Former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love connected on his first TD pass of the season against the Eagles in Brazil on Friday.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Running Back LJ Martin OUT For BYU Cougars At SMU

BYU starting running back LJ Martin is not expected to return after suffering an injury in the first half against SMU. 

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Latter-Day Saint Missionaries Perform ‘America The Beautiful’ At BYU-SMU Game

Missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints took the Gerald J. Ford Stadium field at halftime of the BYU-SMU game. 

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake City Stars Release Schedule For 2024-25 Season

In anticipation of the tip of the NBA G League season on November 8, the SLC Stars have released their 50 game schedule.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jake Retzlaff Gives BYU Football Lead With Touchdown Pass To Mata’ava Ta’ase

BYU took advantage of a review and a personal foul, allowing Jake Retzlaff to cap a 75-yard drive with a TD dart to Mata'ava Ta'ase.v

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

BYU Running Back Enoch Nawahine Gives BYU Lead With First Career Touchdown