Reported missing child dies after falling into canal near Ellis Elementary School
Sep 6, 2024, 8:24 PM | Updated: 9:12 pm
(KSL TV)
LOGAN — A two-year-old girl is dead after she was pulled from a canal near a Logan elementary school Friday evening.
According to the Logan Police Department, the girl was reported missing at 6:34 p.m. from a home near 100 N. 400 West.
“Officers immediately responded and began searching the areas, including a canal that runs nearby,” the police said in a written statement. “Within a short time, officers located the child in the canal, unresponsive.”
First responders began lifesaving efforts, and the child was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Police are not releasing the child’s name as the incident is being investigated.
This is a breaking news story and may be updated when more information is provided.