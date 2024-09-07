Reported missing child dies after falling into canal near Ellis Elementary School

LOGAN — A two-year-old girl is dead after she was pulled from a canal near a Logan elementary school Friday evening.

According to the Logan Police Department, the girl was reported missing at 6:34 p.m. from a home near 100 N. 400 West.

“Officers immediately responded and began searching the areas, including a canal that runs nearby,” the police said in a written statement. “Within a short time, officers located the child in the canal, unresponsive.”

First responders began lifesaving efforts, and the child was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police are not releasing the child’s name as the incident is being investigated.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated when more information is provided.