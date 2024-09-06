On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU’s Defense Dominates In Comeback Win Over SMU Mustangs

Sep 6, 2024, 8:41 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

DALLAS — It wasn’t pretty, but the BYU Cougars held on for an 18-15 win over the SMU Mustangs in the first road game for the Cougars in 2024. 

It’s the fifth meeting between the two programs. BYU leads the series 4-0.

Both teams enter this matchup without losing a game yet. SMU is 2-0 after taking down Nevada in week zero and Houston Christian a week ago.

BYU is 1-0 after defeating Southern Illinois 41-13.

Many prognosticators view SMU as a double-digit favorite. The Mustangs have won nine consecutive home games. BYU has lost five consecutive road games. Their last road victory was a year ago at Arkansas.

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff passed for 348 yards last week to make it clear he would be the starting signal-caller for the Cougars.

SMU is ready to play two quarterbacks again this week, with Preston Stone as the starter and then working in backup QB Kevin Jennings.

Both teams come into this game averaging 40+ points per game. SMU is averaging 44.0, while BYU has an average of 41 points after one game.

BYU held Southern Illinois to 13 points last week, while SMU held its first two opponents to an average of 15 points.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

KSL Sports is on location inside Gerald J. Ford Stadium for BYU/SMU. We will have updates throughout the night.

RELATED STORIES

Pregame

First Quarter

 

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

BYU/SMU: Game Day Reading

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Running Back Enoch Nawahine Gives BYU Lead With First Career Touchdown

DALLAS, Texas – BYU redshirt junior running back Enoch Nawahine gave life to an anemic BYU offense and gave the Cougars a second lead against SMU. The Cougars went for two following the touchdown to take a 15-12 lead into the final quarter. The Cougars are in the Lone Star State against the SMU Mustangs for […]

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Packers QB Jordan Love Finds Jayden Reed For First TD In 2024

Former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love connected on his first TD pass of the season against the Eagles in Brazil on Friday.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Running Back LJ Martin OUT For BYU Cougars At SMU

BYU starting running back LJ Martin is not expected to return after suffering an injury in the first half against SMU. 

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Latter-Day Saint Missionaries Perform ‘America The Beautiful’ At BYU-SMU Game

Missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints took the Gerald J. Ford Stadium field at halftime of the BYU-SMU game. 

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake City Stars Release Schedule For 2024-25 Season

In anticipation of the tip of the NBA G League season on November 8, the SLC Stars have released their 50 game schedule.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jake Retzlaff Gives BYU Football Lead With Touchdown Pass To Mata’ava Ta’ase

BYU took advantage of a review and a personal foul, allowing Jake Retzlaff to cap a 75-yard drive with a TD dart to Mata'ava Ta'ase.v

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

BYU’s Defense Dominates In Comeback Win Over SMU Mustangs