BYU’s Defense Dominates In Comeback Win Over SMU Mustangs

DALLAS — It wasn’t pretty, but the BYU Cougars held on for an 18-15 win over the SMU Mustangs in the first road game for the Cougars in 2024.

It’s the fifth meeting between the two programs. BYU leads the series 4-0.

Both teams enter this matchup without losing a game yet. SMU is 2-0 after taking down Nevada in week zero and Houston Christian a week ago.

BYU is 1-0 after defeating Southern Illinois 41-13.

Many prognosticators view SMU as a double-digit favorite. The Mustangs have won nine consecutive home games. BYU has lost five consecutive road games. Their last road victory was a year ago at Arkansas.

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff passed for 348 yards last week to make it clear he would be the starting signal-caller for the Cougars.

SMU is ready to play two quarterbacks again this week, with Preston Stone as the starter and then working in backup QB Kevin Jennings.

Both teams come into this game averaging 40+ points per game. SMU is averaging 44.0, while BYU has an average of 41 points after one game.

BYU held Southern Illinois to 13 points last week, while SMU held its first two opponents to an average of 15 points.

Pregame

#BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill will call the defense from the press box against SMU.#BYUFootball #GoCougs https://t.co/VO21ZXr2e6 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 6, 2024

Captains out for today’s coin toss:

Connor Pay (OL), Tanner Wall (S), Chase Roberts (WR), Jakob Robinson (CB) #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 6, 2024

ESPN’s Andre Ware on BYU-SMU: “This game has everything you want on a Friday night.”#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 6, 2024

#BYU continues its recent tradition on the road of running out the host team’s state flag.#BYUFootball #SMU pic.twitter.com/uGRvxSxCI0 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 6, 2024

First Quarter

What a defensive series from #BYU to open the game. – TFL by Blake Mangelson and Harrison Taggart

– Sack by Jack Kelly#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 6, 2024

That’s the Ryner Swanson the media saw in spring practice. He looks healthy on that catch as #BYU picks up a third down.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 6, 2024

Jake Retzlaff looked like he wanted to hand off to Kody Epps on a jet sweep. Loses his footing and then he tries to get up field, fumbles the ball. Big turnover.#BYUFootball #BYU — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 6, 2024

Reversed: Keelan Marion’s grab is ruled a completion. The roughing of the passer penalty puts #BYU into the red zone.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 6, 2024

#BYU TE Mata’ava Ta’ase with the touchdown grab. Second of the season. It’s another strong start for the Cougar offense.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 6, 2024

SMU is following the script of playing Preston Stone the first two drives at QB. Kevin Jennings then plays drives 3 & 4. Jennings is giving SMU’s offense a spark against the #BYU defense.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 6, 2024

#BYU RB LJ Martin is getting taped up by a trainer. Looked like he was limping off the field.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 6, 2024

BYU – 7

SMU – 0 End of 1st pic.twitter.com/asaHjYUxXs — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 6, 2024

Second Quarter

Martin left the tent. He’s now on the sideline, being attended to by trainers while trotting up and down and doing some light jogging. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 7, 2024

That shoelace tackle from #BYU LB Choe Bryant-Strother was impressive. Kevin Jennings had yardage in front of him if Bryant-Strother didn’t make that play.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 6, 2024

The game changed when LJ Martin left. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 7, 2024

SMU’s Rhett Lashlee goes with starter Preston Stone at QB for drive No. 5. Two plays into his drive, #BYU LB Isaiah Glasker comes up with a sack.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 7, 2024

#BYU DT John Nelson levels Preston Stone as he passes the ball. Harrison Taggart nearly came up with the interception.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 7, 2024

#BYU RB LJ Martin is pacing up and down the sideline while a trainer is monitoring him.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 7, 2024

SMU’s Collin Rogers has booted 53, 52-yard field goals tonight.#BYU still leads 7-6 in the 2nd Quarter.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 7, 2024

Massive play in this game. Landon Rehkow’s punt hits the back of SMU’s Brandon Crossley. #BYU takes over on the SMU 36 yard line.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 7, 2024

#BYU RB Hinckley Ropati just slammed his helmet on the field. He’s talking with a trainer on the sideline. Looked to be walking gingerly.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 7, 2024

#BYU‘s short yardage woes on 3rd & 4th down continue in 2024.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 7, 2024

#BYU‘s decision to not get a Transfer Portal RB in the 2024 cycle is magnified. Both LJ Martin and Hinckley Folau Ropati have limped off and being looked at by trainers in the first half.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 7, 2024

Hinckley Folau Ropati just stepped out of the medical tent.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 7, 2024

#BYU kicker Will Ferrin missed a 54-yard field goal attempt to close out the first half.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 7, 2024

#BYU RB LJ Martin continued to limp as he trotted into the locker room at the half.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 7, 2024

SMU – 9

BYU – 7 HALFTIME pic.twitter.com/ikd26sHORY — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 7, 2024

Missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Dallas performed “America The Beautiful” at halftime of the #BYU-SMU game. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IPVvUjN5w5 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 7, 2024

Third Quarter

Missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints perform at halftime of the #BYUfootball game at SMU. #GoCougs #BYU #SMUvBYUhttps://t.co/ygqQWJkWBn — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 7, 2024

Enoch Nawahine is in at running back. Nawahine, a former Utah State transfer, was banged up during the early portion of fall camp. He’s now on the field in #BYU‘s first game in 2024 against a P4 opponent.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 7, 2024

#BYU RB LJ Martin is “not coming back” in tonight’s game, according to ESPN sideline reporter Paul Carcaterra. Martin got banged up in the first quarter.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 7, 2024

The return of Marcus McKenzie as #BYU‘s special teams gunner!#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 7, 2024

Fourth Quarter

Retzlaff intercepted on a pass that was intended over the middle to Keanu Hill. SMU’s Jared Harrison-Hunte jumps in the passing lane and picks it off.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 7, 2024

After an official review, SMU fumbled the ball. #BYU takes over on their own 8 yard line.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 7, 2024

Tyler Batty! What a hit on Kevin Jennings.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 7, 2024

#BYU RB LJ Martin is on crutches down on the sideline.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 7, 2024

SMU kicker Collin Rogers hits his fifth field goal of the night. BYU 15, SMU 15 – 6:17#BYUFootball — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 7, 2024

Miles Davis “The Jazz Man” with a 37-yard run 🤙 pic.twitter.com/MO3GqRo53Z — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 7, 2024

