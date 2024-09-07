On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SAFE SCHOOLS

Educators begin active shooter training as lawmaker heads to Georgia to learn from their tragedy

Sep 6, 2024, 9:38 PM | Updated: 9:39 pm

Teachers and school staff in a training session with the Utah County Sheriff's Office to prepare fo...

Teachers and school staff in a training session with the Utah County Sheriff's Office to prepare for school shootings. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Deanie Wimmer's Profile Picture

BY DEANIE WIMMER


KSLTV.com

PROVO — Utah educators returning to school didn’t need active shooter training, but they signed up for it with the Utah County Sheriff’s Department this year.

The session is full and has a waiting list.

“We have teachers who want to make a difference,” said Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith. “They’re seeing what’s happening across the nation, and that’s why they’re bringing a gun to school.”

Smith has proactively offered this class, but the need became even more urgent with this week’s fatal school shooting in Georgia.

“You have to be prepared for the worst-case scenario,” said educator Luke Adams.

Smith showing a presentation to the educators.

Smith showing a presentation to the educators. (KSL TV)

Some teachers are here to get their concealed carry permits, while others are training to potentially be school guardians. A new law will soon require an armed guardian in every Utah school daily.

By law, KSL TV can’t identify those guardians.

All these educators want skills to deal with their new reality.

“You really don’t know what to do it you don’t have the tools in your tool bag. And we don’t have them yet,” said educator Aubrey Frandsen.

Panic alert devices similar to one used in Georgia shooting to be implemented in Utah schools

“We’re going to give them this toolbox of skills that they can use, not just in an active shooter situation, but life in general,” Smith said.

On the heels of the fatal shooting, the Utah lawmaker who sponsored the school safety law that requires armed guardians and many other things is heading to Georgia.

“It’s a very clear reminder,” said Rep. Ryan Wilcox, R-Ogden.

Wilcox wants to know what worked and what didn’t at Apalachee High. He said Utah is moving quickly, even though we haven’t had a tragedy. Last year, Utah schools had 74 lockdowns but no school shootings.

“At some point, we’re not going to get lucky, we know that, so we’re preparing,” he said.

New Utah school safety law earns praise from victims’ families, but cost concerns persist

Wilcox also has a message for school districts criticizing the cost of hiring full-time armed guardians.

“I don’t buy that it’s an unfunded mandate. That’s everyone’s favorite thing to say when there’s a new law that you have to comply with,” he said.

He urged schools to complete their required school safety plans so the state can determine what they need and help them pay for it. He points to $100,000,000 included in the law that is available to schools to help them meet the requirements.

“The sooner they get in their assessments, the sooner we can help with funding,” he said.

The plans are due by the end of the year, but Wilcox hopes schools will submit them before that deadline.

KSL 5 TV Live

Safe Schools

A panic alert device that the Apalachee High School in Georgia used in the recent school shooting....

Brianna Chavez

Panic alert devices similar to one used in Georgia shooting to be implemented in Utah schools

A Utah team is heading to Georgia Friday looking for lessons learned from the deadly high school shooting earlier this week.

2 hours ago

Richard Aspinwall, Christina Irimie, Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo were all victims in th...

Holly Yan and Dalia Faheid, CNN

New details on 14-year-old suspect and victims in 2024’s deadliest school shooting so far

Just weeks into the new school year, classrooms and hallways turned into scenes of carnage and horror as a mass shooter killed four people at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia.

1 day ago

Max and Aubree Winn talking about their recovery after being hit by a car nearly a year ago....

Shara Park

Stansbury Park family continues to fight for school zone designation after being hit in a crosswalk

One family knows how painful it can be when a driver doesn't see you in the crosswalk.

14 days ago

Alpine school district is implementing a new safety law to help protect students. (KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

Utah schools to implement new safety law

As the new school year gets underway, safety is top of mind. A new safety law is in effect and will be implemented over the next year.

14 days ago

Parents Empowered says having early and consistent conversations with underage kids about drinking ...

Tamara Vaifanua

How to keep underage students alcohol free? Have ongoing talks, experts say

Not sure how to start the conversation? Utah campaign Parents Empowered can help.

15 days ago

(Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)...

Ashley Fredde, KSL.com and Alex Cabrero, KSL TV

As the school year begins, parents are urged to speak to teens about dating violence

Police are asking parents to speak with their teens about abuse and educate themselves on the signs of it as the school year begins.

17 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Educators begin active shooter training as lawmaker heads to Georgia to learn from their tragedy