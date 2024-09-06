Orem Tigers Dominate West Jordan To Keep Undefeated Season Alive

SALT LAKE CITY – The Orem Tigers went into enemy territory in week four but it didn’t end up mattering as they blew out West Jordan, 56-17.

The Tigers scored 21 points in the first and third quarters. Once they went ahead, they never looked back.

Orem QB Tayden Ka’awa posted an impressive four passing TDs to go along with over 200 yards.

First Half

West Jordan started with the ball but wasn’t able to do much and quickly punted away.

The Tigers’ offense looked good over the first few snaps. After picking up a first, the momentum they built was torn down as a fumble gave the ball right back to the Jaguars.

Once again, a quick three-and-out resulted in a West Jordan punt.

After a great return set them up just outside the red zone, Orem made the most of its field position. Kaue Akana found space on the left side and maneuvered through defenders for the first TD of the game. Just a couple of minutes later, the Tigers doubled their lead.

The first two touchdowns looked like it might just be the tip of the iceberg as West Jordan couldn’t build any momentum. Orem took advantage with a third TD to take a 21-0 lead.

Beckham Curtis and Oliver Bills scored the second and third TDs off of rushes within the red zone.

Finally, the Jaguars stopped the bleeding with their first score of the game in the second quarter.

QB Tyson Demke found WR Nia Ioapo for a 32-yard touchdown pass.

After a few empty-handed drives, Orem regained a three-possession lead with a 28-yard connection from Tayden Ka’awa to Akana.

Late in the half, Orem was knocking on the door once again but a turnover in the red zone gave the Jaguars one more shot. They marched down the field but ultimately ended up settling for a field goal.

Orem led at the half, 28-10.

Second Half

Even though West Jordan was able to build some momentum in the second quarter, the second half wasn’t much kinder to them.

It took less than eight minutes for the Tigers to score two touchdowns and take a 42-10 lead.

The next West Jordan drive showed some promise until a tipped pass turned into an Orem interception.

From there, the game went into a running clock and all of the wind was taken out of the Jaguars’ sails.

Orem took advantage of their discouraged opponent. They found the end zone for the seventh time to take a 49-10 lead going into the final quarter.

West Jordan ended up having one more big play to excite the home fans. With the Tigers threatening to score once again, the Jaguars intercepted the QB and returned it over 80 yards for six.

Orem went on to score one more touchdown before the game finally came to an end.

The Tigers kept their undefeated season alive, improving to 4-0 with the 56-17 week four win.

