Kinahan: Defense Fuels BYU’s Upset Win Over SMU

DALLAS—Long removed from the quest for perfection tag adopted during the Bronco Mendenhall era, BYU has adopted an unspoken slogan this season.

Oh, sure, the prevailing goal is a clean slate through all the games but let’s be honest here, no way the Cougars were ripping off 12 consecutive wins. The more modest objective is splitting the total in half, meaning to win six games.

Nobody associated with the team would go public stating 6-6 is acceptable—if nothing else, false bravado prevents it. But that’s where BYU is at as a program, trying to achieve bowl eligibility coming off a losing season in its first foray into the Big 12.

According to oddsmakers, the Cougars will likely need to pull off a few upsets to get there. They got one Friday night against Southern Methodist, which was favored by 11 points.

Behind a stifling defense, perhaps the best under second-year coordinator Jay Hill, BYU beat the upstart Mustangs 18-15 and stayed unbeaten through two games. Under third-year coach Rhett Lashlee, SMU had won 13 of its last 16 games, averaging more than 50 points at home.

“An overall team win,” said coach Kalani Sitake, noting his team “was far from perfect.”

Beleaguered much of last season, particularly for an abysmal pass rush, BYU’s front seven spent much of the game in the faces of both SMU quarterbacks right from the start. Kevin Jennings provided a much better spark compared to starter Preston Stone, but the only scoring came on five field goals by Collin Rogers, two of which were beyond 50 yards.

BYU’s offense, minus one scoring drive that resulted in Jake Retzlaff’s 16-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mata’ava Ta’ase, went nowhere for long stretches. The low point came on two failed attempts to gain 1 yard for a first down inside the SMU 30-yard line in the first half.

On fourth-and-1, the offense looked confused and disoriented. The mix-up involved the timing to snap the ball, but any which way, it was inexcusable and embarrassing.

Still, Sitake and offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick stuck with Retzlaff to start the second half. The decision initially backfired when the junior college transfer threw two interceptions in the second half.

And forget about blaming the ineffectiveness on an injury to running back LJ Martin, who spent the second half on crutches. The sophomore did look good (five carries for 20 yards) before limping off, but any team with only one decent rusher is in trouble.

Keeping the faith proved beneficial, as Retzlaff overcame an interception deep in BYU territory to lead the Cougars to a touchdown and the game-winning field goal in the final minutes to provide the difference. His running ability keyed the touchdown, which came on a crucial fourth-down conversion, and he passed BYU into field goal position late in the game.

Credit to the defense for allowing the offense to overcome the mistakes. The defense came up with an interception and fumble recovery near its own end zone to thwart two SMU scoring chances.

“Guys are just executing the scheme,” Sitake said.

For pete’s sake, bowl eligibility can go a long way toward easing the pressure off the coaching staff. Reaching the postseason shows progress, albeit a one-game difference isn’t much if BYU only hits the minimum.

Coming off what athletic director Tom Holmoe called an unprecedented new contract given to 2021 that runs through 2027, Sitake probably would get another year to right the program. But the price tag for more money is higher expectations.

With Wyoming up next week in Laramie, maybe it’s time to raise the expectations. Going 3-0 in the non-conference portion does change the outlook.

“We definitely need to play better,” Sitake said. “We know that. But we definitely need to celebrate the wins.”

