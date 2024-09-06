Packers QB Jordan Love Helped Off Field In Final Seconds Against Eagles

SÃO PAULO – Former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love went down with an injury on one of the final plays of the season opener in Brazil.

With less than 10 seconds on the clock, two Eagles defenders closed in on Love.

#Packers QB Jordan Love hobbles off with a lower leg injury with 6 seconds to go. A situation of concern for Green Bay. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 7, 2024

One Philadelphia defender had a low hold while the other tackled him high.

Love’s left leg bent at an awkward angle as he was pulled down to the grass.

At first, it looked like he would need a cart to get off of the field. However, after the training staff attended to him for a couple of minutes, he was able to walk off with the help of two Green Bay trainers.

Jordan Love was helped off the field after suffering an apparent injury on the previous play pic.twitter.com/3aTTQutvov — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 7, 2024

Backup quarterback Malik Willis checked in for the final two plays of the game.

One incompletion and a sack later, the clock ran out and Green Bay lost to Philadelphia, 34-29.

Jordan Love Packers

About Jordan Love

Before his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

During his rookie campaign, the former USU standout was inactive for each of Green Bay’s games.

Love saw limited action in his second and third seasons with the Packers and continued to serve as the backup to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Following the 2022 season, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. The Rodgers trade paved the way for Love to be Green Bay’s QB1 in 2023.

In his first three seasons, Love threw for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

In 2023, Love threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Packers to a 9-8 record in the regular season.

In two playoff games, the former USU signal-caller threw for 466 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @ChandlerHoltKSL