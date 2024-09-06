Instant Takeaways From BYU’s 18-15 Win At SMU

DALLAS – BYU football pulled off an upset, defeating SMU, 18-15, in Dallas.

Here are the instant takeaways from the win that put BYU at 2-0 for the 2024 season.

BYU’s defense is stepping up in year two under Jay Hill

Through two weeks, BYU’s defense has made significant strides in year two under defensive coordinator Jay Hill. Coach Hill was with the team again and called the game from the booth.

SMU’s first five red zone appearances resulted in two field goals for six points. BYU played aggressively and looked fast, and they made necessary adjustments on the fly to defend SMU QB Kevin Jennings.

The aggressive play style forced SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee to bench starter Preston Stone for the game as BYU was teeing off on Stone.

Entering this game, SMU was averaging 52 points per game during its nine-game home winning streak. BYU put that streak to a screeching halt, as the Cougars held SMU to no touchdowns the entire night.

Backup running backs make the most of their opportunity at RB

At Big 12 Media Day in July, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake told me that he liked the potential of Utah State transfer Enoch Nawahine at running back.

In the moment, I viewed that as a nice little nugget to store away for weeks or maybe years down the road. Little did I know that Nawahine would need to show up in week two on the road against SMU.

When LJ Martin was injured in the first quarter, Hinckley Ropati was banged up, and Miles Davis had one carry for (-2) yards. Who’s the fourth string? Insert Enoch Nawahine.

Nawahine was banged up throughout the first two weeks of fall camp. However, regardless of the lack of camp snaps, he stepped up when called upon.

Nawahine’s touchdown to BYU in front in the third quarter was clutch.

Then, in the fourth quarter, Davis made a big play of his own.

Kalani Sitake and Aaron Roderick gave confidence to the offense and dialed up a pitch from Retzlaff to find Miles Davis. Retzlaff took on a big hit from an SMU defender and pitched the ball. Davis ran down the sideline for a 37-yard run to set BYU up in the red zone, which led to Will Ferrin booting a 26-yard field goal to regain the lead with 1:58 remaining.

Mixed results from Jake Retzlaff

Jake Retzlaff did enough to lead BYU to a victory over SMU. But is it enough to be competitive in the Big 12 long term this season? That’s to be determined.

Retzlaff’s turnover bug appeared again on Friday night. He tossed two interceptions, one to a Mustangs defensive lineman setting SMU up at the BYU three-yard line. During the first quarter Retzlaff had a fumble.

On the flip side, he was gritty to take a hit on 4th and short to give the pitch to Miles Davis for a big 37-yard run.

He also had some excellent throws in the first half.

Weber State transfers continue to shine for BYU football

The transfers who have followed Jay Hill to BYU have shined for the Cougars. Last year, it was Eddie Heckard and Kamden Garrett. This year, it’s Jack Kelly and Marque Collins.

On Friday, Jack Kelly was a tone-setter for the defense with a first quarter sack on Preston Stone.

Marque Collins had a big play by picking off Kevin Jennings in the third quarter when SMU was inside the red zone.

Kelly had a big quarterback hurry on Kevin Jennings on 3rd & 10 with 1:45 remaining. The pressure resulted in an incomplete pass. One play later, Jennings tossed a deep ball to no one on fourth down.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio.

