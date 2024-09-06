Packers QB Jordan Love Throws Two TDs In South America Season Opener

SÃO PAULO – Former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love had a bittersweet opening to the 2024 season in Brazil.

Love completed 17 of his 34 pass attempts for 260 yards and two touchdowns.

However, he went down with an injury in the final seconds of the game and the Packers went on to lose, 34-29.

Final score from Brazil // Fim de jogo no Brasil pic.twitter.com/afxmzjhlxa — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 7, 2024

Jordan Love, Packers Fall To Eagles In Brazil

Early in the first-ever NFL game in South America, Green Bay had all of the momentum.

The Packer’s defense came out strong, forcing an interception and fumble on Philly’s first two drives.

They capitalized with two field goals to take a 6-0 lead.

Score after the first quarter // Placar após o primeiro quarto#GBvsPHI pic.twitter.com/CIUFKTIk9W — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 7, 2024

The Eagles’ next drive crossed over into the second quarter before it ended in a Saquon Barkley receiving TD.

Green Bay responded quickly on its next drive. It took just five plays and a little over two minutes to find the end zone.

WR Jayden Reed came from the left side for a handoff and blasted through every line of Eagles defenders for the score.

Love and Reed weren’t done there. After Philly answered with another Barkley TD, Love unloaded a deep ball to Reed to connect on his first TD pass of the season from 70 yards out.

RELATED: Packers QB Jordan Love Finds Jayden Reed For First TD In 2024

A long-winded Eagles drive ended with a field goal and Green Bay took a 19-17 lead into the halftime break.

The offensive fireworks carried over into the opening minutes of the second half.

The Eagles regained the lead once again with a long ball to A.J. Brown. Love and the Packers took the lead right back with a short TD throw to Christian Watson on a slant route.

The rest of the third quarter was much quieter on both ends. Philadelphia and Barkley scored one more time to lead 31-26 going into the break.

Green Bay’s first drive of the final quarter was a bit disappointing. They took over five minutes to go the length of the field but ultimately had to settle for a field goal.

The Eagles’ next drive played out pretty similarly. They took seven minutes off the clock before kicking a field goal and taking a five-point lead.

The Packers were left with 22 seconds and over 80 yards of field in front of them to try and win.

It started out well as Love found Reed down the left sideline for 33 yards. On the next play, it all went downhill.

RELATED: Packers QB Jordan Love Helped Off Field In Final Seconds Against Eagles

Here’s a replay of the play on which Packers QB Jordan Love was injured: pic.twitter.com/vfDHJNaPF5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2024

Two Eagles defenders closed in on Love and brought him down just as he let off a left-handed pass to Josh Jacobs. His left leg bent awkwardly and he laid out on the grass as Green Bay trainers rushed to attend to him.

He was able to eventually walk off the field and into the locker room with the help of Green Bay trainers.

Backup QB Malik Willis checked in for the final two snaps but Green Bay ended up falling short, 34-29.

About Jordan Love

Before his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

During his rookie campaign, the former USU standout was inactive for each of Green Bay’s games.

Love saw limited action in his second and third seasons with the Packers and continued to serve as the backup to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Following the 2022 season, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. The Rodgers trade paved the way for Love to be Green Bay’s QB1 in 2023.

In his first three seasons, Love threw for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

In 2023, Love threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Packers to a 9-8 record in the regular season.

In two playoff games, the former USU signal-caller threw for 466 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.

