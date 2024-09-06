Week 4: 4A Utah High School Football Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – The Dixie Flyers outscored the Hurricane Tigers 27-7 in the second half to secure a come-from-behind victory in week four.

Trailing 28-14 at the half, the Flyers needed to make up a lot of ground and they did just that.

Dixie RB Ran Sawyer put up an all-time performance, rushing in five touchdowns including two from 60 or more yards.

Week 4 Recap For 4A Utah High School Football

Region 8

Uintah Utes 26 @ No. 25 Spanish Fork Dons 56

The Spanish Fork Dons jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Spanish Fork QB McKay Smith threw for 288 yards and three TDs and RB Kaden Vest added 192 yards on the ground with two TDs. Uintah RB Dace O’Bagy had a hat trick of rushing touchdowns.

Provo Bulldogs 35 @ Salem Hills Skyhawks 24

The Provo Bulldogs were the spitting image of consistency as they pulled out an 11-point win over the Salem Hills Skyhawks in week four. Provo scored a touchdown when Salem Hills only kicked a field goal in the first and then scored two TDs to one from the Skyhawks in the second.

Mountain View Bruins 41 @ Payson Lions 19

After the Mountain View Bruins went down 7-0 to the Payson Lions in the first, they took off down the stretch. The Bruins scored two touchdowns in each of the final three quarters and held the Lions to one more touchdown and two field goals.

Region 9

Cedar Reds 14 @ Crimson Cliffs Mustangs 36

Going into the half, the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs held a 7-0 lead over the Cedar Reds. The road team was able to score one TD in the third and fourth quarters. But, it was no match for the Cliffs’ 29 second-half points.

Pine View Panthers 14 @ Desert Hills Thunder 35

The Desert Hills Thunder scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Pine View Panthers in week four. The rushing attack was dynamic for Desert Hills. Three different players recorded TDs on the ground, led by Tytan Mason with two.

Region 10

Hillcrest Huskies 7 @ No. 14 Park City Miners 52

The Park City Miners shut out the Hillcrest Huskies in the first half while putting up 45 points of their own. QB Sebastian Bodily found WR Elijah Warner for two touchdowns in the first quarter. In the third, Pierce Garner returned a punt 56 yards for a TD as a cherry on top of the dominant performance.

Jordan Beetdiggers 7 @ Murray Spartans 42

After the first quarter between the Jordan Beetdiggers and Murray Spartans ended in a 7-7 tie, it looked like a competitive game was on tap. Led by QB Alexander Bojorquez and RB Sam Pehrson with two touchdowns a piece, the Spartans scored 35 unanswered points down the stretch to come out on top.

Cottonwood Colts 0 @ Stansbury Stallions 62

The tone was set very early in this one as the Stansbury Stallions jumped out to a 34-0 lead in the first quarter against the Cottonwood Colts. Six different Stallions posted a rushing TD in the big week four win.

Region 11

West Field Longhorns 0 @ No. 19 Green Canyon Wolves 35

The Green Canyon Wolves’ defense was dominant as they cruised to a shutout win over the West Field Longhorns on Friday. Green Canyon had a few highlight scoring plays, including an 80-yard run from Payton Wilson and a 59-yard deep ball to Colby Knight.

Bear River Bears 0 @ Mountain Crest Mustangs 34

The Mountain Crest Mustangs were another 4A team to get an impressive showing from their defense as they easily defeated the Bear River Bears. Five different Mustangs playmakers, three rushers and two receivers, recorded a TD against Bear River.

Logan Grizzlies 7 @ Sky View Bobcats 62

The Sky View Bobcats scored at least two touchdowns in every quarter on their way to a blowout win over the Logan Grizzlies. Sky View QB Jack Clark threw for an impressive five touchdowns. All five came from 25 or more yards from the end zone.

Sky View defeats Logan 62-7 on Friday in Smithfield. pic.twitter.com/ZYjFFOh7sh — Eli Lucero (@lucerophoto) September 7, 2024

Non- Region

Snow Canyon Warriors 47 @ Centennial Bulldogs (NV) 10

The Snow Canyon Warriors traveled south for their week four game against the Centennial Bulldogs and made the most of the miles. Led by a 27-0 second quarter, Snow Canyon picked up this first win of the season against an out-of-state opponent.

Cedar Valley Aviators 0 @ No. 12 Ridgeline Riverhawks 45

The Ridgeline Riverhawks pulled most of their starters in the second half after jumping out to a 35-0 lead over the Cedar Valley Aviators through the first two quarters. QB Nate Dahle threw for two touchdowns and added one more on the ground.

Tooele Buffaloes 10 @ Timpanogos Timberwolves 48

Similar to other games in week four, the Timpanogos Timberwolves built a huge lead in the first half and more or less jogged through the finish line. Timpanogos QB posted four total touchdowns, three with his arm and one with his legs.

