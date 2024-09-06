Week 4: 6A Utah High School Football Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – Syracuse and Copper Hills kept their fans on the edge of their seats as this tight one entered the fourth quarter tied at 20-20.

The game opened as a defensive battle with both teams going scoreless in the first quarter. The second quarter remained tight with Copper Hills going into halftime with a one-point lead.

The Titans, however, showed to have a slower heartbeat, putting up two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to win by 14.

Syracuse put the trust in their run game, scoring four rushing touchdowns. Ledger Wight, Hoyt Pula, Ryker Van Komen, and AJ DeHorney each scored touchdowns for Syracuse’s impressive ground attack.

Week 4 Recap For 6A Utah High School Football

Non-Region

Riverton Silverwolves 20 @ No. 11 American Fork Cavemen 27

American Fork pulls out a tight one against Riverton by a score of 27-20. The Silverwolves made it interesting late, scoring ten points in the fourth quarter, but it was ultimately too little too late. Will Meine was David Gaisford’s favorite target tonight, grabbing two touchdowns. American Fork will travel to Henderson, Nevada, taking on Liberty next week.

No. 1 Lone Peak Knights 38 @ No. 17 Mountain Ridge Sentinels 13

Fresh off of their upset of Corner Canyon, the Lone Peak Knights traveled to Herriman to take on Mountain Ridge. The Sentinels kept it tight in the first half, entering the locker room trailing by only a touchdown, but Lone Peak’s high-flying offense became too much to handle. The Knights scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to close things out. Kepa Niumeitolu finished with three touchdowns through the air, each to a different receiver. Lone Peak will travel to Bingham next week.

Kearns Cougars (5A) 0 @ No. 10 Davis Darts 80

It was a firework show as the Davis Darts left Kearns in the rearview mirror early, scoring 42 points in the first quarter. Tradon Bessinger ended the night with six touchdown passes to four different receivers. The air attack was complemented with three rushing touchdowns, each from a different back. Davis will look to keep the offense rolling next week when they welcome Taylorsville.

Wasatch Wasps (5A) 16 @ No. 18 Weber Warriors 35

A big 15-point second quarter propelled the Weber Warriors on their way to a 19-point victory. Tyson Higgs had himself a night with a 98-yard kick return in the third quarter and a passing touchdown. Weber will take their 2-1 record into Granger next week.

Farmington Phoenix 7 @ No. 3 Corner Canyon Chargers 42

Corner Canyon bounced back after their loss to Lone Peak last week, taking down Farmington 42-7. Chryshaun Lee was a prolific red zone target, pulling down two touchdown grabs. After scoring 35 unanswered points in the first half, the momentum carried as the Charges cruised to the win. Corner Canyon continues their campaign next week in a 6A clash with Skyridge.

Herriman Mustangs 28 @ Westlake Thunder 13

The Herriman Mustangs secured their first victory of the season, taking down Westlake 28-13. After the first quarter ended 6-0 in favor of Westlake, Harriman scored 14 unanswered points in the second to take the momentum. Four different Herriman rushers took the ball across the goalline Friday night, paired with a strong overall performance from the defense gave the Mustangs the advantage. Herriman welcomes Lehi next week.

No. 5 Skyridge Falcons 38 @ No. 15 Bingham Miners 10

Zaeden Selu was the difference in the first half for the Falcons, using his feet to score twice. Skyride put their foot down in the second half, shutting out Bingham and putting 17 points on the board in the fourth quarter. Skyridge and Corner Canyon will face off in what is sure to be a fast-paced and high-scoring matchup next Friday.

Hunter Wolverines (5A) 13 @ Fremont Silverwolves 61

Fremont had a night for the history books, scoring the most points in school history with 61, defeating the Hunter Wolverines handily. Manase Tuatagaloa was throwing the ball all around the yard, stuffing six touchdown passes into the stat sheet. Fremont showed their depth at receiver as five different players caught touchdown passes. Salesi Moa represented the defense with a pick-six. Fremont with travel to Cyprus next week.

