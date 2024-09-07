Week 4: 5A Utah High School Football Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – The West Panthers and Olympus Titans faced off in one of this weeks most exciting and thrilling finishes.

The two teams traded punches throughout a tough battle, entering halftime tied at 21. The night ended with West eking out a two point victory.

The difference in the game came with four seconds remaining on the clock, as Kamden Lopati connected with Louie Hamilton to secure West’s first win of the season in walk off fashion.

West will travel to Alta to take on the Hawks next week.

Week 4 Recap For 5A Utah High School Football

Region 5

Bonneville Lakers 32 @ Woods Cross Wildcats 29

Bonnevile notched their first win of the season in a tight one, taking down Woods Cross 32-29. Tyler Cole’s role proved pivotal, snagging two touchdowns. The game was one in the final minute on a 3-yard touchdown pass caught by Vainga Havili out of the had of Cole Lueders. The Lakers will try to carry momentum as they take on Bountiful at home next week.

Clearfield Falcons 0 @ No. 7 Roy Royals 35

Roy employed a consistent pace, scoring in every quarter Friday night. A quick 15 point first quarter allowed the Royals to put it in cruise control. QB Dru Gardner and WR Zay Morris were on the same page all night long, connecting for three touchdowns. Roy will take their undefeated record to Box Elder next Thursday.

No. 9 Bountiful Redhawks 27 @ No. 23 Viewmont Vikings 33

Viewmont upset Bountiful in a comeback, double overtime victory. After going down by two touchdowns early, the Vikings defense stepped up in the second half, shutting out the Redhawks and allowing their offense to fight back. Titan Longson found Cache Tuia late in the fourth quarter to tie the game, setting the stage for Blake Moore’s winning rushing touchdown in the second overtime. the Vikings will take their 4-0 record into a battle with Northridge.

Box Elder Bees 7 @ Northridge Knights 35

The Box Elder Bees led 7-6 after the first frame, however Northridge’s dominant victory was sealed in the second quarter, scoring 22 points on two touchdown passes through the air from Trey Nye and one on the ground from Andrew Ortiz. Nye spread the love, getting three of his receivers a score. The Knights take on Viewmont away next week.

Region 6

No. 20 Alta Hawks 34 @ No. 22 East Leopards 55

Plenty of offense was featured in Friday’s matchup between the Hawks and the Leopards. East rolled as they scored multiple touchdowns in the second, third, and fourth quarters. Although Alta scored in each of the four quarters, their defense was unable to withstand the Leopards attack. Dameon Crosby ended his impressive night with three passing touchdowns, each to a different receiver. The East Leopards will cross state lines to take on Valor Christian in Highlands Ranch, Colorado next week.

Highland Rams 0 @ No. 8 Brighton Bengals 35

The Brighton defense was firing on all cylinders tonight in a shutout of the Highland Rams. The Bengals got it done in different ways with three touchdowns on the ground and two through the air. Brighton appears to be a well oiled machine and is poised to continue their undefeated record next week at Olympus.

Non-Region

Granger Lancers 40 @ Skyline Eagles 6

Granger continually applied the pressure, scoring in every quarter in their first victory of the young season. The Lancers suffocated the Skyline offense, with the Eagles only score of the night coming on defense. Granger maintained a heavy ground attack, pounding in four touchdowns, two of them coming from Tevita Kofe. The Lancers will welcome Weber next Friday.

Pleasant Grove Vikings (6A) 7 @ No. 24 Maple Mountain Golden Eagles 30

The Maple Mountain Golden Eagles remain undefeated, cruising past Pleasant Grove by 23 points. Placekicker Fernando Banuelos had himself a night, making three field goals with a long of 40-yards. The Golden Eagles will attempt to keep their unbeaten streak alive next week against Cedar Valley.

No. 4 Timpview Thunderbirds 20 @ Centennial Huskies (CA) 56

Timpview fell to out-of-state Centennial Friday night, allowing 21 points in each of the first two quarters. The Thunderbirds started slow, but were able to put together scoring drives in the last three quarters. Timpview will look to bounce back against Springville next week.

Cyprus Pirates 14 @ No. 21 Springville Red Devils 42

The Red Devils started off red hot, scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter, putting this game out of reach from the start. Max Harris averaged 13.8 yards a carry, adding a touchdown to his impressive night. Easton Leavitt connected with Jack Pickering on two touchdown passes. Springville will be at Timpview next week.

