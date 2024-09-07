On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Venezuelan security forces surround Argentine embassy after opposition members take refuge inside

Sep 7, 2024, 8:41 AM

Venezuelan nationals protest against the official results that declared President Nicolas Maduro th...

Venezuelan nationals protest against the official results that declared President Nicolas Maduro the winner of the July presidential election, in Mexico City, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)

(AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY MAURICIO TORRES, CNN


KSLTV.com

CARACAS (CNN) — Venezuelan security forces surrounded the Argentine embassy in the capital Caracas on Friday after two opposition members took refuge inside, according to posts by the opposition duo on social media.

The pair joined four other Venezuelan opposition figures who have taken refuge in the embassy this year.

One of the men, Pedro Urruchurtu, the international coordinator for opposition leader María Corina Machado, wrote on X that there were patrols of hooded and armed officials surrounding the diplomatic building.

The other, former deputy Omar González, also posted on X, writing: “They cut off the electricity service to the Argentine embassy in Caracas, which is currently besieged by agents of the Sebin (Bolivarian National Intelligence Service) and other state security bodies.”

A statement issued by Vente Venezuela, a movement led by Machado, described the situation as a “siege.”

“Patrols with regime agents continue to arrive at the headquarters of the Argentine embassy in Caracas. We hold Nicolás Maduro responsible for this siege against our leaders who are taking refuge in the embassy,” the statement said.

The Argentine government has filed requests for them to be allowed to leave Venezuela but they have not so far been granted.

CNN has reached out to the foreign ministries of Venezuela and Argentina for further information, but is yet to hear back.

CNN has also sought comment from the foreign ministry of Brazil, whose government assumed the protection of the diplomatic building, after Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro expelled Argentine diplomatic personnel from the country.

The expulsions came after Argentina’s government questioned the widely disputed results of the July 28 elections, in which Maduro was proclaimed the winner despite detailed results not being made public as requested by several governments and international organizations.

The developments at the Argentine embassy come hours after the country’s foreign ministry asked the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue arrest warrants against Maduro and other senior government officials for possible crimes against humanity allegedly committed during post-election protests.

On Thursday, while speaking at a forum in Buenos Aires, Argentinian President Javier Milei called Maduro a “criminal.”

Argentina has rejected an arrest warrant issued by a Venezuelan court against Edmundo González, candidate of the opposition Democratic Unity Platform (PUD) and Maduro’s main rival, for his alleged responsibility in the publication of detailed data on the presidential elections.

González denies the charges. The PUD says it obtained those records through its election witnesses.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo)...

Natasha Bertrand and Kylie Atwood, CNN

Iran transfers ballistic missiles to Russia, sources say

Iran recently transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia to use in the war against Ukraine.

2 hours ago

Palestinian officials say, an American activist wasshot dead during protest in West Bank, and seen ...

CNN

US activist killed after Israeli military fires at protest in West Bank

A young Turkish-American woman, Aysenur Eygi, was shot and killed in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Friday, according to US and Palestinian officials, while she was taking part in a protest near Nablus.

1 day ago

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: In this photo illustration on X, formerly Twitter, Oasis announce thei...

Pan Pylas, Associated Press

Ticketmaster’s pricing for Oasis tickets is under investigation in the UK

The U.K.'s competition watchdog has launched an investigation into the way more than one million tickets were sold for next year's reunion concerts from iconic 1990s Britpop band Oasis.

2 days ago

KT Tape, a Utah-based company, is credited for providing athletes with a competitive edge at the Pa...

Alex Cabrero

Utah businesses involved in helping Paralympic athletes win gold medals this week

A Utah-based company is being credited for giving athletes a competitive edge during the Summer Paralympics in Paris.

3 days ago

FILE: SpaceX founder Elon Musk during a T-Mobile and SpaceX joint event on August 25, 2022 in Boca ...

Gabriela Sa Pessoa and David Biller, Associated Press

Musk’s Starlink backtracks and will comply with judge’s order to block X in Brazil

Elon Musk’s satellite-based internet service provider Starlink has backtracked and announced it will comply with a Brazilian Supreme Court justice’s order to block the billionaire’s social media platform, X.

4 days ago

State security forces are seen outside Makala prison in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo,...

Niamh Kennedy and Nimi Princewill, CNN

At least 129 killed during mass prison break attempt in DR Congo

More than 120 people have been killed in an attempted mass breakout from the largest prison in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the latest in a series of violent attacks on jails in the central African nation.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Venezuelan security forces surround Argentine embassy after opposition members take refuge inside