Twins graduate from Weber State University with same degree and career goals

OGDEN — Have you ever seen identical twins attend the same university, graduate with the same degree, and share the same career? Meet Kenzee and Kylee Blackburn, who fit all of the above.

This summer, the Blackburn twins graduated from Weber State University’s School of Radiologic Sciences. Now, they work together as X-ray technicians at Lone Peak Hospital in Draper, Utah.

Kenzee said she has always been interested in radiology, as she had several X-rays done growing up.

Kylee, who wasn’t quite sure whether she wanted to study radiology, decided to follow in her sister’s footsteps.

After browsing through different colleges, they both decided on WSU’s radiology program. To top that, they even received the same scholarship: the Caregivers of Tomorrow Sponsorship from MountainStar Healthcare.

The Blackburns spent a lot of their time in college together, taking classes, quizzing each other and offering each other moral support. Five semesters later, they can do every exam and cover the ER, OR, inpatient, outpatient and more.

Kenzee and Kylie both look forward to gaining more experience and growing professionally. Fortunately for them, they can continue to accomplish their goals together.