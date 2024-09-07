On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
HEALTH

Dozens of people sick across several states in salmonella outbreak linked to recalled eggs

Sep 7, 2024, 9:04 AM

FILE – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is shown, March 15, 2020, in Atlanta. (...

FILE - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is shown, March 15, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JAMIE GUMBRECHT, CNN


(CNN) — Sixty-five people in nine states have been sickened by a salmonella outbreak linked to recalled eggs, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Saturday.

Of 63 cases with information available, 24 have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. The CDC says the outbreak may be difficult to treat with commonly recommended antibiotics; lab tests showed the bacteria is resistant to nalidixic acid and ciprofloxacin. Illnesses started from May 23 to August 10.

The eggs were supplied by Milo’s Poultry Farms LLC in Bonduel, Wisconsin, and shipped to stores and restaurants in Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin. The US Food and Drug Administration says they may have been sent other places. The recall was announced Friday.

The eggs are labeled with Milo’s Poultry Farm or Tony’s Fresh Market. All egg types, sizes and expiration dates are included in the recall.

The recalled eggs should be thrown away or returned to the store. People should wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled eggs with hot, soapy water or a dishwasher.

Symptoms of a salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps that can start within hours or days of consuming the bacteria. Most people will recover without treatment but should seek immediate attention from a health care provider if they have severe symptoms, symptoms that don’t improve after a few days or signs of dehydration. Children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems are more likely to become severely ill.

