Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Moab

MOAB — A female pedestrian was killed after she was hit by a car while walking on a road in Moab.

Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Jared Heywood said that at approximately 9:05 p.m. Friday, a red Honda Fit was heading northbound on S.R. 191.

A female pedestrian was in the same location, near mile marker 122 in the northbound lane. She was struck by the Honda, and sustained fatal injuries. She died on scene.

Both Directions US 191 Closed

at MP 122 (Moab) Grand Co.

Use Alt Route

No identifying information has been given at this time.

This story is breaking and may be updated as KSL TV receives more information from officials.