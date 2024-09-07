Five vehicle crash on I-15 closes three lanes in Draper

DRAPER — Five vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 15 just before noon on Saturday, closing three northbound lanes.

Utah Highway Patrol said the crash occurred after a ladder fell off a truck, causing cars to stop. That created a “chain of front to rear collisions”.

Crash

NB I-15 at MP 291 (12300 S) Salt Lake Co.

3 Left Lanes Closed

Est. Clearance Time: 12:40 PM

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7e9Jm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) September 7, 2024



UHP said there were no injuries in the crash.