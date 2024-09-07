On the Site:
Fire danger
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Five vehicle crash on I-15 closes three lanes in Draper

Sep 7, 2024, 12:22 PM

UDOT cameras show three northbound lanes on Interstate 15 near 12300 South in Salt Lake County closed, five vehicles being cleared. (UDOT, KSL TV)

BY JACOB FREEMAN


DRAPER — Five vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 15 just before noon on Saturday, closing three northbound lanes.

Utah Highway Patrol said the crash occurred after a ladder fell off a truck, causing cars to stop. That created a “chain of front to rear collisions”.


UHP said there were no injuries in the crash.

Five vehicle crash on I-15 closes three lanes in Draper