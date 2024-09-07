On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Last Minute Utah Football Injury Report Leading Up To Baylor Game

Sep 7, 2024, 1:15 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Football has a few key names on the injury report as they get ready to host the Baylor Bears in week two of the college football season.

With that said, there are also a few names that were questionable and are now ready to go for game day.

Let’s start with the good news.

Redshirt freshman running back Mike Mitchell, junior defensive tackle Simote Pepa, and freshman cornerback Cameron Calhoun will all suit up and be available against Baylor.

On the other side, the Utes will be without three key playmakers on defense.

Senior cornerback Kenan Johnson remains out with the season-ending injury he suffered in the season opener. Senior defensive tackles Aliki Vimahi and Tevita Fotu will also miss the week two game.

Fotu and Vimahi are both candidates to return later this season.

Utah Football Gameday Thoughts From Utes Insider Steve Bartle

1. Today is about standing on business

Last week’s win over Southern Utah didn’t move the needle much given the difference between the two respective programs. Today’s contest will be met with a great deal of interest, as we will learn a lot about each team.

Utah is the heavy favorite according to many prognosticators. Under Kyle Whittingham, Utah has won 33 straight games as a double-digit favorite.

Despite the matchup of two Big 12 programs playing during Big 12 Homecoming Week, this game doesn’t count toward the conference record.

Given the high expectations around the program this season. A good performance in this one will do a lot to validate a lot of beliefs around this team.

This game is simply about standing on business for the Utes.

2. Lots of talk about physicality, who flexes the muscle 

There’s been a lot of talk throughout the week about the increased level of competition. It’s largely centered around the physicality of the matchup.

In a few upsets through two weeks of action, the underdog has relied on physicality and toughness to beat the more talented teams.

This will be a physical contest, who flexes the most muscle- particularly in the run game, will likely determine the outcome of the game.

In their week one matchups, Baylor gained 164 rushing yards on 43 attempts last week, while allowing 101 yards on 41 rushes. Utah picked up 185 yards on 39 attempts, while giving up 79 yards on 30 rushes.

Coach Whittingham’s program prides itself on being a physical and tough program. They will need more of it from the offensive and defensive lines in this one. These two position groups will set the tone for the game.

3. Excited to see more of the offense

Utah made big additions on the offensive side of the ball this offseason. The offense shouldn’t be as dependent on one or two guys for the bulk of production as it’s been in the past.

When they last stepped on the field, the Utes walked away with a 49-0 victory. Utah ended up running for 185 yards on 39 attempts, while two quarterbacks combined to throw for 318 yards. The Utes finished the game with 513 yards while running 65 plays for an impressive 7.9 yds per play.

Yet, there is so much more to see from the offense and it starts today.

RELATED: Three Keys To Victory For Utah Football Against Baylor Bears

Dorian Singer saw minimal opportunity last week. He should be a point of focus in this one. Perhaps the same goes for other offseason additions like Carsen Ryan and Damien Alford, but Singer at the very least should have a bigger presence this week.

Cam Rising looked sharp in his decision-making last week, he’ll need to be even sharper in this one. Properly identifying how and where to attack this Baylor defense and then executing will be a big factor in this one.

For the top Utah Football storylines, follow Utah insider Steve Bartle or check out his coverage on KSLSports.com.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Want more coverage like Utah Football injury report? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Wild Series Of Events Take Utah Football From Tied To Up Two Touchdowns

After both Utah and Baylor's first drives ended quickly s, the Utes Football team rattled off two TDs in less than 30 seconds of game time.

21 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Vs. Baylor Bears Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

Utah Football will play its first Big 12 opponent as they host the Baylor Bears on Saturday. Stay caught up with our live blog.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 4: 5A Utah High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 5A classification from the fourth week of the 2024 high school football season from KSL Sports.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 4: 6A Utah High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 6A classification from the fourth week of the 2024 high school football season from KSL Sports.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 4: 4A Utah High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 4A classification from the fourth week of the 2024 high school football season from KSL Sports.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Showed Resilience In ‘Gritty’ Win Over SMU

Complete team effort from BYU in Dallas.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Last Minute Utah Football Injury Report Leading Up To Baylor Game