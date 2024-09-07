Last Minute Utah Football Injury Report Leading Up To Baylor Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Football has a few key names on the injury report as they get ready to host the Baylor Bears in week two of the college football season.

With that said, there are also a few names that were questionable and are now ready to go for game day.

Let’s start with the good news.

Redshirt freshman running back Mike Mitchell, junior defensive tackle Simote Pepa, and freshman cornerback Cameron Calhoun will all suit up and be available against Baylor.

On the other side, the Utes will be without three key playmakers on defense.

Senior cornerback Kenan Johnson remains out with the season-ending injury he suffered in the season opener. Senior defensive tackles Aliki Vimahi and Tevita Fotu will also miss the week two game.

Fotu and Vimahi are both candidates to return later this season.

Utah Football Gameday Thoughts

1. Today is about standing on business

Last week’s win over Southern Utah didn’t move the needle much given the difference between the two respective programs. Today’s contest will be met with a great deal of interest, as we will learn a lot about each team.

Utah is the heavy favorite according to many prognosticators. Under Kyle Whittingham, Utah has won 33 straight games as a double-digit favorite.

Despite the matchup of two Big 12 programs playing during Big 12 Homecoming Week, this game doesn’t count toward the conference record.

Given the high expectations around the program this season. A good performance in this one will do a lot to validate a lot of beliefs around this team.

This game is simply about standing on business for the Utes.

2. Lots of talk about physicality, who flexes the muscle

There’s been a lot of talk throughout the week about the increased level of competition. It’s largely centered around the physicality of the matchup.

In a few upsets through two weeks of action, the underdog has relied on physicality and toughness to beat the more talented teams.

This will be a physical contest, who flexes the most muscle- particularly in the run game, will likely determine the outcome of the game.

In their week one matchups, Baylor gained 164 rushing yards on 43 attempts last week, while allowing 101 yards on 41 rushes. Utah picked up 185 yards on 39 attempts, while giving up 79 yards on 30 rushes.

Coach Whittingham’s program prides itself on being a physical and tough program. They will need more of it from the offensive and defensive lines in this one. These two position groups will set the tone for the game.

3. Excited to see more of the offense

Utah made big additions on the offensive side of the ball this offseason. The offense shouldn’t be as dependent on one or two guys for the bulk of production as it’s been in the past.

When they last stepped on the field, the Utes walked away with a 49-0 victory. Utah ended up running for 185 yards on 39 attempts, while two quarterbacks combined to throw for 318 yards. The Utes finished the game with 513 yards while running 65 plays for an impressive 7.9 yds per play.

Yet, there is so much more to see from the offense and it starts today.

Dorian Singer saw minimal opportunity last week. He should be a point of focus in this one. Perhaps the same goes for other offseason additions like Carsen Ryan and Damien Alford, but Singer at the very least should have a bigger presence this week.

Cam Rising looked sharp in his decision-making last week, he’ll need to be even sharper in this one. Properly identifying how and where to attack this Baylor defense and then executing will be a big factor in this one.

