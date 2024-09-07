On the Site:
Utah Football Blocks Baylor Field Goal, Tao Johnson Returns Kick For TD

Sep 7, 2024, 3:05 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – As Baylor looked to get on the board with a field goal midway through the second quarter, Utah Football and Tao Johnson broke the Bears’ hearts.

Utah’s front line jumped up and got a hand on the kick. The ball sailed about 10 yards forward and Johnson fielded it as the blocks started setting up.

Johnson found the right edge and saw nothing but open field and teammate Zemaiah Vaughn in front of him.

As he cruised into the end zone, Vaughn came in for a high-five to celebrate the big play.

The kick-six was the first for Utah Football this century. That last time a Ute returned a blocked kick for a touchdown was back in 1999.

Utah’s defense proved a point against Baylor in the first half. In the first quarter, Baylor had -10 yards of total offense.

With many questions on the validity of the hype surrounding the Utes in their inaugural Big 12 season, they put a lot of those concerns to rest against the Bears in week two.

Utah Football Gameday Thoughts From Utes Insider Steve Bartle

1. Today is about standing on business

Last week’s win over Southern Utah didn’t move the needle much given the difference between the two respective programs. Today’s contest will be met with a great deal of interest, as we will learn a lot about each team.

Utah is the heavy favorite according to many prognosticators. Under Kyle Whittingham, Utah has won 33 straight games as a double-digit favorite.

Despite the matchup of two Big 12 programs playing during Big 12 Homecoming Week, this game doesn’t count toward the conference record.

Given the high expectations around the program this season. A good performance in this one will do a lot to validate a lot of beliefs around this team.

This game is simply about standing on business for the Utes.

2. Lots of talk about physicality, who flexes the muscle 

There’s been a lot of talk throughout the week about the increased level of competition. It’s largely centered around the physicality of the matchup.

In a few upsets through two weeks of action, the underdog has relied on physicality and toughness to beat the more talented teams.

This will be a physical contest, who flexes the most muscle- particularly in the run game, will likely determine the outcome of the game.

In their week one matchups, Baylor gained 164 rushing yards on 43 attempts last week, while allowing 101 yards on 41 rushes. Utah picked up 185 yards on 39 attempts, while giving up 79 yards on 30 rushes.

Coach Whittingham’s program prides itself on being a physical and tough program. They will need more of it from the offensive and defensive lines in this one. These two position groups will set the tone for the game.

3. Excited to see more of the offense

Utah made big additions on the offensive side of the ball this offseason. The offense shouldn’t be as dependent on one or two guys for the bulk of production as it’s been in the past.

When they last stepped on the field, the Utes walked away with a 49-0 victory. Utah ended up running for 185 yards on 39 attempts, while two quarterbacks combined to throw for 318 yards. The Utes finished the game with 513 yards while running 65 plays for an impressive 7.9 yds per play.

Yet, there is so much more to see from the offense and it starts today.

RELATED: Three Keys To Victory For Utah Football Against Baylor Bears

Dorian Singer saw minimal opportunity last week. He should be a point of focus in this one. Perhaps the same goes for other offseason additions like Carsen Ryan and Damien Alford, but Singer at the very least should have a bigger presence this week.

Cam Rising looked sharp in his decision-making last week, he’ll need to be even sharper in this one. Properly identifying how and where to attack this Baylor defense and then executing will be a big factor in this one.

For the top Utah Football storylines, follow Utah insider Steve Bartle or check out his coverage on KSLSports.com.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com.

