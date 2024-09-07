On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

$2 million classic car destroyed by fire after beach show

Sep 7, 2024, 3:22 PM

A 1934 Hispano-Suiza J12 Vanvooren Cabriolet, valued at an estimated $2 million, was destroyed by f...

A 1934 Hispano-Suiza J12 Vanvooren Cabriolet, valued at an estimated $2 million, was destroyed by fire after being shown at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance on Friday, Sept 6, 2024. (Monterey Fire Department, KPIX via CNN Newsource)

(Monterey Fire Department, KPIX via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY CNN


KSLTV.com

MONTEREY, California (CNN) A classic luxury car valued at an estimated $2 million was destroyed by fire after being shown at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, Monterey firefighters said Friday.

The 1934 Hispano-Suiza J12 Vanvooren Cabriolet had placed second in its division at the prestigious car show, firefighters said.

The historic car was being towed in a vehicle trailer when the fire was reported about 5:36 p.m. Wednesday on eastbound Highway 68 (Monterey-Salinas Highway), west of York Road, firefighters said. The trailer was fully involved in flames when crews arrived.

The driver, who suffered minor injuries, successfully detached the tow vehicle from the trailer and it was not damaged, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but is not considered suspicious, firefighters said.

Last month, a vintage concept car from 1979 worth $1 million was destroyed in a vehicle trailer fire along Highway 1 in Monterey.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

The operation was the result of a joint investigation between the Detroit Police Department and Hom...

CNN

Teen arrested after raid uncovers illegal 3D-printed gun operation

A raid at the house in Detroit may have stopped several so-called ghost guns from hitting the streets after uncovering an illegal 3D-printed gun operation.

5 hours ago

FILE - (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)...

Associated Press

Stellantis recalls 1.5M Ram trucks to fix software bug that can disable stability control

Stellantis is recalling nearly 1.5 million Ram pickup trucks worldwide to fix a software problem that can disable the electronic stability control system.

8 hours ago

FILE – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is shown, March 15, 2020, in Atlanta. (...

Jamie Gumbrecht, CNN

Dozens of people sick across several states in salmonella outbreak linked to recalled eggs

Sixty-five people in nine states have been sickened by a salmonella outbreak linked to recalled eggs.

9 hours ago

WHITE SANDS, NM - SEPTEMBER 6: (EDITOR’S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party o...

Marcia Dunn, Associated Press

Two astronauts are left behind in space as Boeing’s troubled capsule returns to Earth empty

Boeing’s first astronaut mission ended Friday night with an empty capsule landing and two test pilots still in space, left behind until next year because NASA judged their return too risky.

10 hours ago

Emily Armstrong and Linkin Park perform during a global livestream at Warner Bros. Studios on Septe...

Associated Press

Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington’s death, with new music

Linkin Park is back with a new lineup and debuting their first new music since the 2017 death of lead singer Chester Bennington.

22 hours ago

Krew Hemmert with his family in the hospital for his leukemia treatment....

Mike Anderson

A 9-year-old’s gift to help save a friend

A nine-year-old's efforts to help a friend fight cancer is bringing a small Idaho community together.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

$2 million classic car destroyed by fire after beach show