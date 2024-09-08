On the Site:
Out of the Darkness Walk: A way of helping bring the topic of suicide to light

Sep 7, 2024, 10:10 PM | Updated: 10:27 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


WEST JORDAN It can be difficult to get large groups of people to agree on almost anything these days. 

But the nearly 4,000 people who visited Veterans Memorial Park in West Jordan Saturday morning agreed it still hurts. 

“Oh, definitely,” said Kathy Kirby. 

There is no doubt Kirby misses her son Ryland Hosenfeld. 

He died two years after taking his own life. 

“Ryland suffered with depression and some chronic headaches. The headaches wouldn’t go away,” she said. “It just kind of got to a point where, just, yeah, he was just in too much pain and I think that was just the only way he could see a way out.” 

He was just 25-years-old. 

Roughly 4,000 people attended the Out of the Darkness Walk on Saturday in West Jordan. The event was organized as a way to bring the topic of suicide to light. (Ray Boone, KSL TV)

Talking is important

Kirby remembers feeling so alone at the time, but at the West Jordan park, she knows she’s not alone. 

That’s because everyone at the park has a similar story. 

“It is awkward, right? Nobody wants to talk about suicide until it is too late,” said Catina Struble, executive director of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. 

Talking about suicide, though, is important. 

It’s why Struble helped organize this event, the Out of the Darkness Walk, to help bring a tough topic into the light. 

“We have to talk about it,” she said “It is as simple as, if you think somebody is even contemplating suicide, just ask them. Are you thinking about suicide?” 

Struble said the person will either say no or yes. 

Either way, Struble believes just checking in with someone can help, and if the answer is yes, there are a lot of ways to go forward. 

‘Help is out there’

“Call us. Call 988. Get a hold of somebody. There is help out there. Suicide is preventable,” Struble said. 

Suicide also hurts those people who victims leave behind. 

“It is going to have a huge effect. Like, look at all these people who have been affected,” said Jaden Schmidt. 

Schmidt is Ryland’s girlfriend and walked with his family and is still friendly with them because she misses him deeply. 

“It feels like you get to keep a piece of him again,” Schmidt said. 

That is also another reason why these walks are so important. 

In a way, it keeps their loved ones alive. 

“We will never, ever, ever forget Ryland,” said his mother. “But we feel like he is here today.” 

Suicide prevention resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

  • SafeUT: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)
  • SafeUT Frontline: First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app.
  • SafeUTNG: Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app.
  • Utah Warm Line: For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
  • The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.
  • LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

Counties in Utah provide services for mental health and substance use disorders. Centers are run by the thirteen Local Mental Health and Substance Use Authorities all across the state and offer therapy, substance use disorder treatment, support groups, mobile services, youth treatment, and more.

 These resources and more information can be found here: https://www.uacnet.org/behavioralhealth.

Other community-based resources

 

