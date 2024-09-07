Utah QB Cam Rising Leaves Game Early Following Big Hit

SALT LAKE CITY – Sometimes in football, you can do everything right to protect yourself, but in a game built around big hits and physical contact, a player can’t always control injuries. Utah quarterback Cam Rising is all too familiar with injuries after missing all of the 2023 season with a knee injury.

Just six quarters into his return to the backfield, Rising again left with an injury after taking a big hit rolling out to the sideline.

Cam Rising was slow to get up after this collision with the water coolers on the sideline 😬 pic.twitter.com/drn8EeAdoE — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 7, 2024

Rising rolled left late in the second quarter but didn’t have the corner. Rather than run out of bounds, the Utes signal-caller awkwardly tossed the football away while being wrapped up by Baylor defensive lineman Treven Ma’ae. The 290-pound redshirt senior finished the play with an extra shove, sending Rising headfirst into a set of Gatorade coolers on the Bears sideline.

Rising took a moment to get up and appeared to grab at his right hand while heading back to the Utah sideline. Trainers immediately walked with Rising to the medical tent, followed shortly by Rising leaving the sideline and heading to the locker room while holding a towel over his right hand.

The senior completed 8-of-14 passes for 92 yards and two scores as Utah built a 23-3 halftime advantage. Freshman Isaac Wilson finished the half at QB for the Utes.

Rising threw for 254 yards and five touchdowns in Utah’s season-opening win against Southern Utah.

Two Baylor vs Utah Questions

1. What does Utah’s defensive secondary look like after shuffling things around?

After losing Kenan Johnson in week one, Utah has had to reshuffle the secondary deck. Utah has options, and it will be interesting to see how things shake out.

Smith Snowden is believed to be the primary option to assume the majority of snaps on the outside. He’s a fantastic cornerback with playmaking chops reminiscent of a recent great Utah cornerback.

Elijah Davis will also factor into the mix outside when Utah needs to utilize Snowden in the slot. Cam Calhoun has returned from an offseason injury but may not be completely ready for a big workload.

Tao Johnson moved to free safety from nickel this offseason, so there is also familiarity there. That could mean there will be an increased number of three safeties on the field, along with Alaka’i Gilman and Nate Ritchie.

RELATED: Utah Football Finding Answers At Cornerback

2. How does Utah make things difficult for Baylor quarterback Dequan Finn?

There’s no question that Baylor QB Dequan Finn is a dynamic dual-threat quarterback. He’s amassed over 7,000 yards and 1,800 rushing yards in his career.

Utah has faced some great quarterbacks in recent years, but Finn is unique. He may not have the passing prowess of others, but he is dynamic with the ball in his hands. That ability was apparent on Baylor’s first touchdown of the season—a 39-yard run on an option-keeper.

Just like any other quarterback, Finn struggled under pressure but he struggled just as much when not facing a blitz. He finished with 2 interceptions but also had 3 other turnover-worthy throws (1 INT & 2 TWTs happened when not blitzed).

Morgan Scalley has put together some great game plans in recent years. How he chooses to attack Finn in the pocket and defend the passing game in coverage will be fascinating to follow.

