Utah Football Defeats Baylor Led By Dominant Defensive Performance

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Football held on to an early lead to come out with a week two win over the Baylor Bears, 23-12, at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday.

The Utes scored all 23 of their points in the first half. With Cam Rising injuring his throwing hand and watching the second half from the sideline, Utah’s offense struggled.

However, the other side of the ball provided exactly what was needed to come away with the win.

Pregame

Here is who is available and who isn’t for @Utah_Football as they host Baylor. 📄#GoUtes https://t.co/E4gQ5B5XXY — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 7, 2024

First Quarter

Noticeable difference getting the receivers going early on. The early shot to Singer was just inches away from a completed catch, multiple other targets and opportunities. Good to see the receivers involved like this! #GoUtes — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 7, 2024

TOUCHDOWN MONEY PARKS!!!! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 7, 2024

Sack fumble for Connor O’Toole! He got in the backfield QUICK! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 7, 2024

Throw to Dorian Singer in the end zone draws multiple flags. Utah is going after these Baylor DBs early — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 7, 2024

Easy play to get Micah Bernard in the end zone! Utah up two tuddy’s before the halfway point of the 1st quarter. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 7, 2024

Micah Bernard walks in another TD for @Utah_Football 💪 pic.twitter.com/cPWGUJKMtZ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 7, 2024

Touchdown Micah Bernard! He was wide open off the playaction boot. Easy score. Utah 14, Baylor 0 8:17 left in the 1st quarter. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 7, 2024

RELATED: Wild Series Of Events Take Utah Football From Tied To Up Two Touchdowns

Simote Pepa in on the TFL, good to see him back in the mix and making an impact after missing last week. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 7, 2024

Utah gets the stop on 3rd down with pressure off the edges and forcing a tough throw and incompletion. Baylor to punt. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 7, 2024

Cam Rising runs for 25 yards… wonder how that’ll be graded after film review 😂 — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 7, 2024

Utah with consecutive chunk plays of 25 yards on the ground from Rising and a 35 yard completion to Money Parks and Utah is suddenly in Baylor territory again.#GoUtes — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 7, 2024

After getting into the red zone rather quickly, Utah stalls out and settles for a field goal from 30 yards out. Utah 17, Baylor 0 :48 seconds left in the 1st quarter. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 7, 2024

Baylor tries the speed-option the other way and Utah plays it much better, great job by COT to force the pitch and the allow the rest of the defense to rally to the ball. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 7, 2024

End of the 1st quarter… Utah 151 total yards, 89 through the air, 62 on the ground. Baylor -10 total yards. 3 possessions 0 1st downs 3 punts. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 7, 2024

Second Quarter

After a loss of 3 on a 1st down carry, @ctb_mb rips off about a 25 yard run to get Utah out to the 47 yard line. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 7, 2024

Great job by Van Fillinger with Finn getting out the pocket to maintain good leverage, took away the inside and strung him outside, allowed Gilman to get in his face and force errant throw. Another punt for Baylor and it’s a doozy. Utah to start this drive at their own 2. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 7, 2024

Mike Mitchell is down on the ground. Looked a little dizzy and they were checking an ankle. He was carried off the field. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 7, 2024

RELATED: Utah RB Mike Mitchell Carried Off Field With Leg Injury In Second Quarter

4th & 4 and Baylor is flagged for a false start. It’ll be 4th & 9 now. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 7, 2024

Baylor to kick the field goal, a 50 yarder… Aaaaaand, it’s blocked !! TAO JOHNSON PICKS IT UP AND RUNS IT BACK FOR A TOUCHDOWN!!!! https://t.co/BJqrBtVoNZ — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 7, 2024

High-fiving teammates into the end zone >>>>>> Not high-fiving teammates into the end zone. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 7, 2024

RELATED: Utah Football Blocks Baylor Field Goal, Tao Johnson Returns Kick For TD

Another tough series for the Bears, they turn it over on downs and Utah will take over at the Baylor 47 yard line. #GoUtes — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 7, 2024

Rising heads to the locker room. Probably to take a look at his hand. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 7, 2024

3rd & 20, Wilson takes a shot down the sideline to Singer and draws a flag! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 7, 2024

Sounds like Cam needs an x-ray. https://t.co/Jh6wdUDCeI — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 7, 2024

Gilman with a big hit on a Baylor WR draws a flag. HUGE hit. Flagged for targeting. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 7, 2024

Sounds like a finger on the throwing hand. https://t.co/Uuw5k8dwrX — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 7, 2024

Halftime thoughts from Baylor-Utah. Obviously, concern over Cam Rising but seeing good things on both sides of the ball. #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/NhvlbFVtEc — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 7, 2024

Third Quarter

Connor O’Toole absolutely manhandled the LT that possession. Good to see the pass rush come alive in this one.#GoUtes — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 7, 2024

Isaac Wilson trots out to lead the Utah offense in the second half. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 7, 2024

Will be up to the OL and running game to get Utah to the finish line but Isaac can still make plays in this one. https://t.co/UK6NtVeACe — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 7, 2024

FOX broadcast noted that Cam is questionable to return but I’d be surprised if we see him return. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 7, 2024

Van Fillinger gets a sack now, makes it 2nd & 14… that was 100% a coverage sack. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 7, 2024

Cam Rising is in street clothes with his two middle fingers taped together. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 7, 2024

GET IN THERE, JOSH CAMERON ‼️ Utah 23, Baylor 12 | 0:53 3Q#SicEm pic.twitter.com/GPPHiN51DN — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) September 7, 2024

Baylor scores a touchdown from 47 yards out. They go for the 2-point conversion and fail. Utah 23, Baylor 12 :47 left in the 3rd quarter and Utah starting at the 18. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 7, 2024

Fourth Quarter

Isaac Wilson completes a big throw to Money Parks for a 17 yard gain. Utah out to the 38 yard line. #GoUtes — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 7, 2024

Utah gaining traction with the running game with consecutive first downs on the ground. #GoUtes — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 7, 2024

Micah Bernard with a 30 yard run and wisely sits down just before the sideline to keep the clock running. Utah into Baylor territory — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 7, 2024

Beautiful run for @ctb_mb puts him over the century mark for his 3rd career 100+ yard game! 📺 @CFBONFOX #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/Hl95vZrWlp — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) September 7, 2024

Despite the missed field goal to end it…. MUCH needed clocking eating possession from Utah there. Started the drive with 11:03 left and ate over seven minutes. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 7, 2024

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Want more coverage of Utah Football? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.