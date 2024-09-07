On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Utah Football Defeats Baylor Led By Dominant Defensive Performance

Sep 7, 2024, 4:56 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Football held on to an early lead to come out with a week two win over the Baylor Bears, 23-12, at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday.

The Utes scored all 23 of their points in the first half. With Cam Rising injuring his throwing hand and watching the second half from the sideline, Utah’s offense struggled.

However, the other side of the ball provided exactly what was needed to come away with the win.

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.
Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Want more coverage of Utah Football? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

