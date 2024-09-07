On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

‘Do good for others’: Volunteers across Utah remember 9/11 through service

Sep 7, 2024, 5:37 PM

Youth from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Centerville South Stake pick weeds at I...

Youth from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Centerville South Stake pick weeds at Island View park in Centerview, as part of the National Day of Service on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. (Collin Leonard, KSL.com)

(Collin Leonard, KSL.com)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY COLLIN LEONARD, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

CENTERVILLE — Children and teens worked their way through the Centerville Cemetery and Island View Park, weeding, raking, hauling out trash and beautifying the area, just one of many community projects across the state Saturday.

The National Day of Service and Remembrance, which takes place on the the anniversary of the Sept.11, 2001, terrorist attacks, was established by the Legislature in April 2009, commonly observed in communities across the nation with acts of service.

Many of the young volunteers excitedly, and sometimes not so excitedly, got their hands dirty, while taking breaks at the nearby playground. A majority of them had not been born when the World Trade Center towers fell, and the day of service and remembrance is an attempt to bridge that gap, teaching a new generation about sacrifice, according to the parents working alongside their children.

The efforts are connected with the National Day of Service, which takes place every Sept. 11, where communities across the country do good deeds while remembering the tragic events of 2001.

“The greatest power that we have is to unite and to bring communities together, to do good for others. That’s something that the kids will remember always,” said Sean Cosper, who helped organize the Centerville cleanup for the youth of the Centerville South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

The service event was held in collaboration with interfaith, volunteer, and community groups.

‘This is a tradition’

“By now, this is a tradition,” said Mitch Lamb, another organizer for the stake. “Every year we commemorate with doing service,” since before he can remember.

Schools, churches and community groups have organized many events for Saturday.

The Church of Jesus Christ was also hosting a suicide prevention walk and assembly of school kits for Jordan School District at Veterans Memorial Park in West Jordan on Saturday. In Heber City, church members are cleaning up the World War II Airport Museum, making sleeping mats for people experiencing homelessness and fleece blankets for the women’s correctional facility.

Snow College has put together a group effort to help with flooding repairs in Fountain Green, after a massive thunderstorm Aug. 18 left roughly half the homes in town damaged, according to the school’s chief of staff Marci Larsen.

In Salt Lake City, Granite School District has recruited over 300 volunteers to build over 6,000 student weekend food kits, 2,000 hygiene kits, and 6,000 snack kits to meet the needs of local families, while collecting school supplies in their back-to-school drive. Almost half of the students in the district, over 27,000, qualified for the free or reduced- lunch program last school year, according to the district.

“We have the opportunity to not only remember those that lost their lives but also use it as an opportunity to do something good in the community,” Cosper said.

Upcoming opportunities

  • The Granite School District will be holding another food kit assembly event on Sept. 11.
  • In Washington, volunteers are planning to clean out the historic irrigation waterway along 100 East on Sept. 11.
  • Volunteers are planning on planting 600 pollinator friendly plants at Willard Bay State Park on Sept. 14.
  • The Kaysville West stake is collecting laundry detergent and diapers for refugees until Sept. 14.
  • Community members will be cleaning Olympus Hills Park in Salt Lake City on Sept. 14.
  • Ascent Academy in Farmington is hosting a “pantry pack” assembly event Sept. 14.
  • Volunteers are needed for a mental health and craft fair in Sunset, Sept. 14.
  • In Sandy, volunteers will be tying quilts for Ukrainian refugees, among other activities, at Hidden Valley Park Pavilion Sept. 14.
  • American Fork organizers need help making blankets for children in Mexican orphanages Sept. 14.
  • The La Verkin stake is accepting donations and hosting a car wash for first responders in the Hurricane Valley area, in Washington County, Sept. 21.

Many more volunteer events happening this week can be found at JustServe.org.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(FILE) Police vehicles are parked outside the South Jordan Police Department on Friday, April 24, 2...

Mark Jones

South Jordan police searching for alleged purse thief

South Jordan police are looking for an individual who they say allegedly stole a purse.

2 hours ago

The KSL Greenhouse Show holds an apple taste test for both familiar and unfamiliar varieties of the...

Kyle Remund, KSL NewsRadio

LISTEN: The Greenhouse Show’s apple taste test

Curious about all those varieties of apples, but don’t know where to start? KSL Greenhouse Show hosts Taun Beddes, Maria Shilaos and the show’s producer Michelle Lee did a taste test to see what different apples taste like on Saturday.

2 hours ago

FILE — Police lights. (KSL TV)...

Carlysle Price

Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Moab

A "female pedestrian" was killed after she was hit by a car while walking on a road.

7 hours ago

This summer, the Blackburn twins graduated from Weber State University's School of Radiologic Scien...

Michelle Lee, KSL News Radio

Twins graduate from Weber State University with same degree and career goals

Have you ever seen identical twins attend the same university, graduate with the same degree, and share the same career? Meet Kenzee and Kylee Blackburn, who fit all of the above.

9 hours ago

Player Dean Phillips and Curtis Cazier, an athletic trainer from Intermountain Healthcare on the fi...

Andrew Adams

Athletic trainer recognized at football game for saving Sky View High School student’s life

An athletic trainer and two students were honored Friday before Sky View High School’s rivalry matchup after they helped save the life of a 16-year-old football player late last year.

19 hours ago

Teachers and school staff in a training session with the Utah County Sheriff's Office to prepare fo...

Deanie Wimmer

Educators begin active shooter training as lawmaker heads to Georgia to learn from their tragedy

School shooting in Georgia adds more urgency to a new Utah law that requires armed guardians in every Utah school.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

‘Do good for others’: Volunteers across Utah remember 9/11 through service