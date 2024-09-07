Utah Tech Football Drops To UNLV Rebels In Blowout At Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS – The Utah Tech Trailblazers football team got trounced by the UNLV Rebels on the road at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday.

After giving up 28 points in the first quarter, it was pretty apparent which direction this game was headed.

Most of the Rebels’ damage came on the ground. 11 different rushers combined for 500 yards and six touchdowns.

First Half

Ironically, even with the final result considered, the Blazers’ second game of the season was much better than the first.

The Rebels scored just three plays into the game but UTT responded with a three-play scoring drive of their own.

QB Deacon Hill unloaded a deep ball to Alec Burton for a 64-yard touchdown.

After the first two drives suggested a competitive outing would follow, UNLV showed that wouldn’t be the case.

The Rebels offense looked like a well-oiled machine against the Blazers.

They quickly moved into the red zone on all of their next three drives and finished the job with six each time.

Meanwhile, every other Utah Tech first-quarter drive ended in a three-and-out.

The offensive struggles didnt stop there for the Blazers.

The next four drives saw three more three-and-outs and an interception.

UNLV scored 16 points in the second quarter and took a commanding 44-7 lead into the break.

Second Half

The second half wasn’t much prettier.

The first two drives say Utah Tech and UNLV trade fumbles. Then, the Blazers came up short with their sixth three-and-out of the game. The Rebels offense added to its lead with a 12-play, 60-yard drive that ended in a short rushing TD.

On the Trailblazers’ next drive, they found the end zone for the second and last time. Once again, taking advantage of a broken coverage.

Hill found Christ Street on 4th down but instead of just moving the sticks, he juked around defenders to punch in six.

The third-quarter score would be the last bit of success Utah Tech would see for the rest of the game.

All of their fourth-quarter drives ended in quick punts while UNLV scored touchdowns on all of their own.

The Blazers will return home for their week three game to host the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Saturday, September 14.

