On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Tech Football Drops To UNLV Rebels In Blowout At Allegiant Stadium

Sep 7, 2024, 5:43 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS – The Utah Tech Trailblazers football team got trounced by the UNLV Rebels on the road at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday.

After giving up 28 points in the first quarter, it was pretty apparent which direction this game was headed.

Most of the Rebels’ damage came on the ground. 11 different rushers combined for 500 yards and six touchdowns.

First Half

Ironically, even with the final result considered, the Blazers’ second game of the season was much better than the first.

The Rebels scored just three plays into the game but UTT responded with a three-play scoring drive of their own.

QB Deacon Hill unloaded a deep ball to Alec Burton for a 64-yard touchdown.

After the first two drives suggested a competitive outing would follow, UNLV showed that wouldn’t be the case.

The Rebels offense looked like a well-oiled machine against the Blazers.

They quickly moved into the red zone on all of their next three drives and finished the job with six each time.

Meanwhile, every other Utah Tech first-quarter drive ended in a three-and-out.

The offensive struggles didnt stop there for the Blazers.

The next four drives saw three more three-and-outs and an interception.

UNLV scored 16 points in the second quarter and took a commanding 44-7 lead into the break.

Second Half

The second half wasn’t much prettier.

The first two drives say Utah Tech and UNLV trade fumbles. Then, the Blazers came up short with their sixth three-and-out of the game. The Rebels offense added to its lead with a 12-play, 60-yard drive that ended in a short rushing TD.

On the Trailblazers’ next drive, they found the end zone for the second and last time. Once again, taking advantage of a broken coverage.

Hill found Christ Street on 4th down but instead of just moving the sticks, he juked around defenders to punch in six.

The third-quarter score would be the last bit of success Utah Tech would see for the rest of the game.

All of their fourth-quarter drives ended in quick punts while UNLV scored touchdowns on all of their own.

The Blazers will return home for their week three game to host the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Saturday, September 14.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Defeats Baylor Led By Dominant Defensive Performance

Utah Football held on to an early lead to come out with a week two win over the Baylor Bears, 23-12, at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Players Attend Utes Football Game Against Baylor

Members of the Utah Hockey Club were in attendance for the Utah Football game against Baylor at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah QB Cam Rising Leaves Game Early Following Big Hit

Just six quarters into his return to the backfield, Rising again left with an injury after taking a big hit rolling out to the sideline. 

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah RB Mike Mitchell Carried Off Field With Leg Injury In Second Quarter

The injury bug continues to plague Utah Football as redshirt freshman RB Mike Mitchell had to be carried off the field in the second quarter.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Blocks Baylor Field Goal, Tao Johnson Returns Kick For TD

As Baylor looked to get on the board midway through the second quarter, Utah Football and Tao Johnson broke the Bears' hearts.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Wild Series Of Events Take Utah Football From Tied To Up Two Touchdowns

After both Utah and Baylor's first drives ended quickly s, the Utes Football team rattled off two TDs in less than 30 seconds of game time.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Utah Tech Football Drops To UNLV Rebels In Blowout At Allegiant Stadium