Annual LoToJa Classic held Saturday in Logan

LOGAN — The 42nd annual LoToJa Classic was held Saturday, with nearly 1,400 cyclists participating from around the globe.

The race, starting in Logan, and ending at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming, spans 203 miles and is one of the longest bicycle road races in America.

Named for its two endpoints, this Logan-To-Jackson race features challenging mountain terrain and is an all-day endeavor for most cyclists.

“Many cyclists want to ride and win it,” said Brent Chambers, race director for LoToJa. “And many have ridden it — more than 23,000 since the race’s first year in 1983. But only the strongest win. For most, crossing the finish line is a personal victory that lasts a lifetime.”

According to a press release from LoToJa, the current men’s record for this race sits at just under eight hours and twenty minutes. The woman’s record is currently a little over nine and a half hours.

“But most cyclists take 10 to 13 hours to complete the course,” the press release said.

LoToJa has been running since 1983, when two Logan cyclists aspired to create a challenging race similar to European classics like the Paris-Roubaix. The first race only had seven participants. But today LoToJa has so many riders register that they have to limit admissions for safety.

“Because of its long history and appeal, LoToJa continues to be a unique and remarkable bicycle race,” Chambers said. “It’s an honor for me to organize it, and a privilege for me to see the inspiring, life-changing joy in the faces at the finish line.”

Results for this year’s race are available here.