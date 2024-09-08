On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Annual LoToJa Classic held Saturday in Logan

Sep 7, 2024, 7:53 PM

Cyclists set off from the starting line for the 2024 LoToJa Classic on the morning of Saturday, Sep...

Cyclists set off from the starting line for the 2024 LoToJa Classic on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. (Brian Champagne)

(Brian Champagne)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY KYLE REMUND, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

LOGAN — The 42nd annual LoToJa Classic was held Saturday, with nearly 1,400 cyclists participating from around the globe.

The race, starting in Logan, and ending at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming, spans 203 miles and is one of the longest bicycle road races in America.

Named for its two endpoints, this Logan-To-Jackson race features challenging mountain terrain and is an all-day endeavor for most cyclists.

“Many cyclists want to ride and win it,” said Brent Chambers, race director for LoToJa. “And many have ridden it — more than 23,000 since the race’s first year in 1983. But only the strongest win. For most, crossing the finish line is a personal victory that lasts a lifetime.”

(Brian Champagne) (Brian Champagne) (Brian Champagne) (Brian Champagne)

According to a press release from LoToJa, the current men’s record for this race sits at just under eight hours and twenty minutes. The woman’s record is currently a little over nine and a half hours.

“But most cyclists take 10 to 13 hours to complete the course,” the press release said.

LoToJa has been running since 1983, when two Logan cyclists aspired to create a challenging race similar to European classics like the Paris-Roubaix. The first race only had seven participants. But today LoToJa has so many riders register that they have to limit admissions for safety.

“Because of its long history and appeal, LoToJa continues to be a unique and remarkable bicycle race,” Chambers said. “It’s an honor for me to organize it, and a privilege for me to see the inspiring, life-changing joy in the faces at the finish line.”

Results for this year’s race are available here.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Roughly 4,000 people attended the Out of the Darkness Walk on Saturday in West Jordan. The event wa...

Alex Cabrero

Out of the Darkness Walk: A way of helping bring the topic of suicide to light

Roughly, 4,000 people attended the Out of the Darkness Walk on Saturday. The event was created as a way to help bring the topic of suicide to light.

11 minutes ago

A new report by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute links housing affordability to indirect and dir...

Ashley Fredde, KSL.com

New Utah report links housing affordability to negative health outcomes

A new report by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute links housing affordability to indirect and direct health impacts for Utahns.

38 minutes ago

Youth from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Centerville South Stake pick weeds at I...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

‘Do good for others’: Volunteers across Utah remember 9/11 through service

Children and teens worked their way through the Centerville Cemetery and Island View Park, weeding, raking, hauling out trash and beautifying the area, just one of many community projects across the state Saturday.

5 hours ago

(FILE) Police vehicles are parked outside the South Jordan Police Department on Friday, April 24, 2...

Mark Jones

South Jordan police searching for alleged purse thief

South Jordan police are looking for an individual who they say allegedly stole a purse.

6 hours ago

The KSL Greenhouse Show holds an apple taste test for both familiar and unfamiliar varieties of the...

Kyle Remund, KSL NewsRadio

LISTEN: The Greenhouse Show’s apple taste test

Curious about all those varieties of apples, but don’t know where to start? KSL Greenhouse Show hosts Taun Beddes, Maria Shilaos and the show’s producer Michelle Lee did a taste test to see what different apples taste like on Saturday.

7 hours ago

A female pedestrian was killed after she was hit by a car while walking on a road in Moab on Friday...

Carlysle Price

Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Moab

A "female pedestrian" was killed after she was hit by a car while walking on a road.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Annual LoToJa Classic held Saturday in Logan