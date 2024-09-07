On the Site:
Fourth Quarter Explosion Propels Weber State Football To Win

Sep 7, 2024, 9:25 PM

OGDEN, Utah – Weber State turned a nine-point lead to begin the final quarter into a 27-point blowout, beating Portland State 43-16.

The Wildcats hosted the Portland State Vikings at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah, on Saturday, September 7.

Richie Munoz threw for 219 yards and a touchdown. Munos also found the endzone once on the ground. Damon Banstead led Weber State with 134 yards and two scores on 15 carries. Jacob Sharp caught five balls for 76 yards.

First Half

After both teams punted on their opening possession, Weber State got the ball rolling. Richie Munoz completed three passes on the drive, including a 28-yard scoring strike to Jacob Sharp to take a 7-0 lead midway through the first period.

Portland State responded with a scoring drive of its own. QB Dante Chachere and RB Quincy Craig spearheaded an eight-play, 71-yard drive that consumed nearly four minutes of game time and tied the score at seven.

The Wildcats grabbed a 10-7 lead when Kyle Thompson hit a 46-yard field goal with 8:33 left in the half. Portland State tied the game with a 42-yard field goal from Mathias Uribe.

Weber State needed just 2:20 to drive 77 yards on eight plays for its second TD of the half. Damon Bankston found the end zone on a one-yard plunge. The Wildcats led 16-10 at the half after a failed extra point.

Second Half

The lead grew to 19-10 when Thompson added a 41-yard FG early in the half.

Thompson’s third field goal gave Weber State a 12-point lead on the first play of the fourth quarter.

A Munoz nine-yard scramble to paydirt gave the Wildcats a nearly insurmountable advantage. The extra point made it 29-10 with 10:41 left.

After the Pilots got a touchdown back with 5:38 to play, Bankston put the nail in the coffin with a 75-yard TD run on the Wildcats’ next play from scrimmage.

Three minutes later, the Wildcat’s third touchdown of the period gave Weber State a 43-16 lead with 2:26 left.

Follow Weber State With KSL Sports

Weber State will travel to Beaumont, Texas, on Saturday, September 14, to take on the Lamar Cardinals. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. MT.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Weber State University Athletics here.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

Fourth Quarter Explosion Propels Weber State Football To Win