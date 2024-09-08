Brush fire ignites near homes in Bluffdale

BLUFFDALE — Some homeowners in Bluffdale had a close call Saturday evening.

A brush fire in the area of 16th West and 15400 South broke out near the homes around 6:30 p.m.

Chief Matt Evans with Buffdale Fire Department, said the fire was primarily at one house. Evans said the back deck of the house caught on fire. However, he’s not sure where the fire started.

The fire spread down along a canal. There were no other homes damaged. However a couple of fences suffered damaged, according to Evans.

No one was at home where the fire was located and there were no injuries.

Evans said there was extensive damage to vegetation. The investigaton into the fire is ongoing.

Crews from Bluffdale and South Jordan were able to put the fire out in roughly 15 minutes.