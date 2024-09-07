Southern Utah Football Digs Up Overtime Win Over UTEP Miners

SALT LAKE CITY – Southern Utah scored 17 unanswered points on their way to a comeback 27-24 overtime road win over UTEP.

The Thunderbirds (1-1) faced the UTEP Miners at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, September 7.

Jackson Berry came off the bench to complete 10-of-17 passes for 75 yards and zero turnovers. Targhee Lambson carried 20 times for 183 yards and two touchdowns in the Thunderbirds first win.

First Half

It was déjà vu for Southern Utah as they gave up a nine-play, 75-yard game-opening drive. The Thunderbirds trailed 7-0 less than five minutes in.

SUU’s first points of the year came at the end of a 75-yard drive on its first possession of the night. QB Bronson Barron caught up with Zach Mitchell on a 40-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-6 after a failed two-point conversion.

Jackson Berry replaced Barron after a roughing the passer penalty on the touchdown pass forced him out of the game.

The Miners needed less than five minutes to go 75 yards for their second touchdown. QB Skylar Locklear called his own name on a five-yard rush to take a 14-6 lead.

UTEP’s lead grew to 11 when Buzz Flabiano nailed a 43-yard field goal.

The Miners took a 17-6 lead into halftime.

Second Half

The Thunderbirds found some momentum halfway through the quarter when Targhee Lambson scampered for a 20-yard touchdown. Lambson’s run capped a six-play drive, making it 17-14 with 6:31 left.

That’s a Targhee Touchdown!!! And Mark Bails Adds the 2pt conversion! @nolimit_targ ⚡️: 14

⛏️: 17 📺: @espn pic.twitter.com/h7LqHKvm5H — Southern Utah Football (@SUUFB_) September 8, 2024

Southern Utah took its first lead when Lambson rumbled 46 yards for his second TD of the night. The long scoring run gave SUU a 21-17 lead with 13:15 remaining.

That’s another trip to the house for @nolimit_targ 13:15 to go in the game! pic.twitter.com/ZiYeMoeHQP — Southern Utah Football (@SUUFB_) September 8, 2024

UTEP missed a 26-yard field goal attempt with 8:16 left that would have cut the deficit to one.

The Miners extended their lead to seven when Danny King split the uprights with a 38-yard field goal.

A seven-point lead wasn’t enough as UTEP took the kickoff and used the remaining 2:34 of regulation to drive 77 yards for a game-tying touchdown and extra point.

Overtime

SUU’s offense took the first possession of overtime and kicked a 33-yard field goal. The Thunderbird’s defense and special teams forced a missed field goal to seal the 27-24 win.

Southern Utah continues non-conference play with its first home game of 2024 when they welcome UC Davis on Saturday, September 14. Kickoff at the Eccles Coliseum is at 6 p.m. MT.

