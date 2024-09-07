On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Southern Utah Football Digs Up Overtime Win Over UTEP Miners

Sep 7, 2024, 10:53 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Southern Utah scored 17 unanswered points on their way to a comeback 27-24 overtime road win over UTEP.

The Thunderbirds (1-1) faced the UTEP Miners at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, September 7.

RELATED: Utes Handle Business At Home Against Southern Utah

Jackson Berry came off the bench to complete 10-of-17 passes for 75 yards and zero turnovers. Targhee Lambson carried 20 times for 183 yards and two touchdowns in the Thunderbirds first win.

First Half

It was déjà vu for Southern Utah as they gave up a nine-play, 75-yard game-opening drive. The Thunderbirds trailed 7-0 less than five minutes in.

SUU’s first points of the year came at the end of a 75-yard drive on its first possession of the night. QB Bronson Barron caught up with Zach Mitchell on a 40-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-6 after a failed two-point conversion.

Jackson Berry replaced Barron after a roughing the passer penalty on the touchdown pass forced him out of the game.

The Miners needed less than five minutes to go 75 yards for their second touchdown. QB Skylar Locklear called his own name on a five-yard rush to take a 14-6 lead.

UTEP’s lead grew to 11 when Buzz Flabiano nailed a 43-yard field goal.

The Miners took a 17-6 lead into halftime.

Second Half

The Thunderbirds found some momentum halfway through the quarter when Targhee Lambson scampered for a 20-yard touchdown. Lambson’s run capped a six-play drive, making it 17-14 with 6:31 left.

Southern Utah took its first lead when Lambson rumbled 46 yards for his second TD of the night. The long scoring run gave SUU a 21-17 lead with 13:15 remaining.

UTEP missed a 26-yard field goal attempt with 8:16 left that would have cut the deficit to one.

The Miners extended their lead to seven when Danny King split the uprights with a 38-yard field goal.

A seven-point lead wasn’t enough as UTEP took the kickoff and used the remaining 2:34 of regulation to drive 77 yards for a game-tying touchdown and extra point.

Overtime

SUU’s offense took the first possession of overtime and kicked a 33-yard field goal. The Thunderbird’s defense and special teams forced a missed field goal to seal the 27-24 win.

RELATED STORIES

Follow The Thunderbirds With KSL Sports

Southern Utah continues non-conference play with its first home game of 2024 when they welcome UC Davis on Saturday, September 14. Kickoff at the Eccles Coliseum is at 6 p.m. MT.

KSL Sports coverage of College Football can be found here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and videocurrent on all on all of your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and the Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

USC Trojans Stiff Arm Utah State Aggies In LA Coliseum Blowout

A recent heat wave did a better job of slowing down the Trojan offense than Utah State did in a 48-0 loss.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Power Outage Causes Brief Delay In Utah State At USC Football Game

Excessive heat earlier in the day appears to have caused a brief power outage that delayed the second-half kickoff in Saturday night's Utah State-USC game.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Fourth Quarter Explosion Propels Weber State Football To Win

Weber State turned a nine-point lead to begin the final quarter into a 27-point blowout, beating Portland State 43-16.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals FC Undefeated Streak Comes To An End Against Kansas City Current

The Utah Royals FC's four-game undefeated streak came to an end at the hands of the Kansas City Current on Saturday.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Football Drops To UNLV Rebels In Blowout At Allegiant Stadium

The Utah Tech Trailblazers football team got trounced by the UNLV Rebels on the road at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday.

9 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Defeats Baylor Led By Dominant Defensive Performance

Utah Football held on to an early lead to come out with a week two win over the Baylor Bears, 23-12, at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Southern Utah Football Digs Up Overtime Win Over UTEP Miners