On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Power Outage Causes Brief Delay In Utah State At USC Football Game

Sep 7, 2024, 11:29 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOS ANGELES, CaliforniaExcessive heat earlier in the day appears to have caused a brief power outage that delayed the second-half kickoff in Saturday night’s Utah State-USC game.

Utah State traveled to Los Angeles on Saturday, September 7, for a week two matchup with the No. 13 USC Trojans.

The game resumed following a less than ten-minute delay. The Trojans throttled Utah State in the opening 30 minutes of play. No. 13 USC led 27-0 at halftime. USC’s rushing attack behind Woody Marks and Quinten Joyner combined for 175 rushing yards and two first half touchdowns.

Noah Flores learns about scholarship in a memorable way

Head coach Nate Dreiling gathered the team together for what appeared to be some friendly trash talk. After pointing out that not many walk-on athletes are in the game, Dreiling announced Flores had earned a scholarship.

The redshirt freshman corner appeared overcome with emotion as teammates swarmed him to celebrate the accomplishment.

Flores did not play in any games last season after walking on at USU following a stellar prep career. The Sandy, Utah native earned 5A first-team all-state and first-team all-region honors as a senior at Alta. He recorded 28 tackles, nine interceptions, and nine pass breakups for the Hawks. Offensively, Flores added 1,121 yards and 12 touchdowns on 55 catches.

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State will face another Power Four matchup next weekend when it welcomes the Utah Utes to Maverik Stadium on Saturday, September 14. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. MT.

Listen to USU football on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

USC Trojans Stiff Arm Utah State Aggies In LA Coliseum Blowout

A recent heat wave did a better job of slowing down the Trojan offense than Utah State did in a 48-0 loss.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Southern Utah Football Digs Up Overtime Win Over UTEP Miners

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds scored 17 unanswered points on their way to a comeback 27-24 overtime road win over UTEP.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Fourth Quarter Explosion Propels Weber State Football To Win

Weber State turned a nine-point lead to begin the final quarter into a 27-point blowout, beating Portland State 43-16.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals FC Undefeated Streak Comes To An End Against Kansas City Current

The Utah Royals FC's four-game undefeated streak came to an end at the hands of the Kansas City Current on Saturday.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Football Drops To UNLV Rebels In Blowout At Allegiant Stadium

The Utah Tech Trailblazers football team got trounced by the UNLV Rebels on the road at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday.

9 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Defeats Baylor Led By Dominant Defensive Performance

Utah Football held on to an early lead to come out with a week two win over the Baylor Bears, 23-12, at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Power Outage Causes Brief Delay In Utah State At USC Football Game