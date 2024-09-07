Power Outage Causes Brief Delay In Utah State At USC Football Game

LOS ANGELES, California—Excessive heat earlier in the day appears to have caused a brief power outage that delayed the second-half kickoff in Saturday night’s Utah State-USC game.

Utah State traveled to Los Angeles on Saturday, September 7, for a week two matchup with the No. 13 USC Trojans.

They haven’t announced anything in the press box, #USC just came out of the tunnel but Utah State still not out here yet. Field is lit but only partially. https://t.co/ujRevY0vQE — Ryan Abraham (@insidetroy) September 8, 2024

The game resumed following a less than ten-minute delay. The Trojans throttled Utah State in the opening 30 minutes of play. No. 13 USC led 27-0 at halftime. USC’s rushing attack behind Woody Marks and Quinten Joyner combined for 175 rushing yards and two first half touchdowns.

Noah Flores learns about scholarship in a memorable way

Head coach Nate Dreiling gathered the team together for what appeared to be some friendly trash talk. After pointing out that not many walk-on athletes are in the game, Dreiling announced Flores had earned a scholarship.

The redshirt freshman corner appeared overcome with emotion as teammates swarmed him to celebrate the accomplishment.

Flores did not play in any games last season after walking on at USU following a stellar prep career. The Sandy, Utah native earned 5A first-team all-state and first-team all-region honors as a senior at Alta. He recorded 28 tackles, nine interceptions, and nine pass breakups for the Hawks. Offensively, Flores added 1,121 yards and 12 touchdowns on 55 catches.

Utah State will face another Power Four matchup next weekend when it welcomes the Utah Utes to Maverik Stadium on Saturday, September 14. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. MT.

