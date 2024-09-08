USC Trojans Stiff Arm Utah State Aggies In LA Coliseum Blowout

LOS ANGELES, California – A recent heat wave did a better job of slowing down the Trojan offense than Utah State did in a 48-0 loss. Excessive heat caused two second-half delays in an eventual USC win.

Utah State traveled to Los Angeles on Saturday, September 7, for a week two matchup with the No. 13 USC Trojans.

Final USC – 48

Bryson Barnes completed 18-of-27 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown against a tenacious USC defense. Rahsul Faison and freshman Herschel Turner combined for 102 yards on the ground in the loss.

First Quarter

The Trojans opened the game with a 77-yard drive that stalled at the goal line. A dropped would-be touchdown pass forced the Trojans to kick a 23-yard field goal.

Following a USU punt, the Trojans marched 88 yards for a score. Quinten Joyner finished the drive with a nine-yard rushing score.

Missed tackles and mistakes mounted later in the quarter as Utah State’s all-world safety Ike Larsen had an interception erased by a defensive offside, nullifying the play.

USC led 10-0 after 15 minutes.

Second Quarter

Following a second sure touchdown drop, Woody Marks accelerated across the goal line to put the Aggies in a big hole.

With their backs against the wall, Utah State went for it on fourth-and-four near midfield. Quick pressure caused a Bryson Barnes incompletion, and the Aggies turned the ball over on downs.

USC connected on a big pass play on the first play from scrimmage, but junior corner D.J. Graham II chased down Lake McRee and punched the football loose. USU recovered the ball at their own 11-yard line. Despite a punt on the ensuing possession, keeping points off the board was a win for Utah State.

Following a late Trojan field goal, an interception off a batted pass put USC in scoring position with time to spare.

Southern California showed why they are highly ranked, marching 40 yards in 1:10. Miller Moss found Makai Lemon for a six-yard scoring strike to close the half.

Third Quarter

The Aggies gained 26 yards on their first possession of the second half before punting. USC mounted a nearly six-minute drive that Joyner finished with a two-yard plunge to give his team a 34-0 lead.

Utah State’s offense gained only 25 yards in the quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Backup QB Jayden Maiava led a 59-yard scoring drive to extend the advantage to 41-0.

Following a second lighting delay, USC turned the lights out on the Aggies for good when A’Marion Peterson plowed through the defense for a nine-yard touchdown.

The Trojans went on to win 48-0.

