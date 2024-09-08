On the Site:
Utah Debate Commission releases governor polling data, debate schedules

Sep 8, 2024, 10:08 AM | Updated: 1:09 pm

FILE — Utah Capitol....

FILE — Utah Capitol.

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Debate Commission released polling data for the 2024 Utah gubernatorial election.

A survey conducted over the end of August into September asked Utahns “If the election for Utah governor were held today, which of the following candidates would you vote for?”

Gov. Spencer Cox (Rep.) lead the survey with nearly half the votes, while Brian King (Dem.) was next with 27%.

Utah Debate Commission governor survey results – Sep. 2024.

The Commission also released this year’s debate schedule for the general elections — the candidates for governor will debate on Wednesday, Sep. 11 at Salt Lake Community College.

The Commission said that Gov. Cox (Rep.), Brian King (Dem.) and J. Robert Latham (Libertarian) are the three candidates that will debate on Wednesday.

For more information about the debate schedule and how to watch, visit Utah Debate Commission’s website.

