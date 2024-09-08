On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Seven children were held hostage in a St. George hotel room, police say

Sep 8, 2024, 11:01 AM | Updated: 11:13 am

(KSL TV)...

(KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY KENNEDY CAMARENA, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE — Seven children are safe after police say their father held the kids hostage in a hotel room.

St. George Police Department said in a Facebook post that it responded to a domestic violence incident at the Quality Inn hotel at 11 p.m. on Saturday. When police arrived, they discovered a man and a woman were in a physical fight.

Police said the man, identified as Jonathan Dayzie, was able to get inside of a hotel room and barricade the door after the fight. Officers said the seven children were inside the hotel room and Dayzie refused to talk with police.

“It was determined that an aggravated assault, kidnapping, and several other charges occurred between a female and Jonathan,” police said in a news release. “Jonathan was also actively holding their seven children against their will in the whole hotel room and had threatened to hurt their children as well during the incident.”

A SWAT team was called in to help aid in the situation, according to the news release.

“Jonathan would not surrender and SWAT made an energetic breach and gained access to the hotel room,” police said.

Additionally, all people involved in the incident were reported to be seen by medical personnel and no injuries were reported. The seven children were released to their mother, who police say was the woman who was in a physical fight with Dayzie.

Police said Dayzie was taken to a hospital and then transported to jail where he was charged with “aggravated assault X2, kidnapping, unlawful detention, DV presence of children X7, disorderly, child abuse X7, obstruction, interfering and intoxication.”

This story is developing and may be updated as officials provide more information.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

(FILE) Police vehicles are parked outside the South Jordan Police Department on Friday, April 24, 2...

Mark Jones

South Jordan police searching for alleged purse thief

South Jordan police are looking for an individual who they say allegedly stole a purse.

21 hours ago

The operation was the result of a joint investigation between the Detroit Police Department and Hom...

CNN

Teen arrested after raid uncovers illegal 3D-printed gun operation

A raid at the house in Detroit may have stopped several so-called ghost guns from hitting the streets after uncovering an illegal 3D-printed gun operation.

24 hours ago

This photo provided by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, shows some of...

Olga R. Rodriguez, Associated Press

A California man was charged with killing 81 animals in a three-hour shooting rampage

A man suspected of going on a three-hour shooting rampage in Northern California and killing 81 animals, including miniature horses, goats and chickens.

2 days ago

A student weeps at a makeshift memorial after a shooting Wednesday at Apalachee High School, on Sep...

CNN

Georgia high school shooting suspect and his father make first court appearances, do not enter pleas

A 14-year-old Apalachee High School student and his father, who are both charged in connection with a shooting at the Georgia school that left two students and two teachers dead earlier this week, appeared in court Friday, both declining to enter a plea to the charges against them.

2 days ago

(File)...

Carlysle Price

Former Utah police chief facing criminal drug charges

A former chief of the Gunnison Valley Police Department is facing multiple criminal drug charges.

2 days ago

Marbella Martinez was a deputy with the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office....

Pat Reavy, KSL.com and Lauren Steinbrecher, KSL TV

Tooele man killed daughter, then admitted ‘unforgivable sin,’ charges say

The father of a Salt Lake County sheriff's deputy who was considered a person of interest in her death has now been charged with murder.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Seven children were held hostage in a St. George hotel room, police say