Dolphins star Tyreek Hill ‘briefly detained’ by police hours before season-opening game

(CNN) — Dolphins star Tyreek Hill was “briefly detained” by police after a traffic incident just hours before Miami’s season-opening game on Sunday, the team said on social media.

“This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police,” the Dolphins X account said.

“He has since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today’s game.”

Reported video of the incident appeared to show a handcuffed Hill being picked up off the road by police.

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN the incident began as a traffic stop when Hill was driving to the stadium.

“Apparently, he got a ticket for a moving violation entering the stadium,” Rosenhaus told ESPN. “How things escalated into the situation that they were in, in handcuffs and being held on the ground with police is mind-boggling to me.”

CNN has reached out to the police for more information.

Rosenhaus confirmed to ESPN that he has spoken with Hill and shared his client’s account of the incident.

“He was given a moving violation ticket, and he’s going to focus on the game and then we’ll address this afterwards,” Rosenhaus told ESPN.

Rosenhaus said the altercation left Hill rattled.

“The most important thing is that Tyreek is okay physically. Mentally, he was very distraught about what happened,” Rosenhaus told ESPN. “Tyreek has told me over and over he’s a big supporter of police. He was telling the police there, ‘I want to be a police officer in the future.’ But this is crazy, I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Hill, 30, is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, leading the league in receiving yards last season with 1,799 yards, while also adding 13 touchdowns.

The Dolphins face the Jacksonville Jaguars in their Week 1 game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, with kickoff at 1 p.m. ET.