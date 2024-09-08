Wheelchair Palooza transforming challenges into triumphs

BLUFFDALE — The fifth annual Wheelchair Palooza is coming to Bluffdale City Skate Park, bringing the community together to connect and provide resources for wheelchair users.

The Utah Adaptive Alliance is hosting the event, with intentions to bring wheelchair users, friends, and family together to learn more about organizations and program opportunities centered around adaptive recreation.

“It’s important for me that these events exist so more wheelchair users are able to find a community where they feel like they belong,” Amanda King with the Utah Adaptive Alliance said.

Parents of children with disabilities can learn about sports, clubs, outdoor recreational opportunities, and different medical and transportation equipment, according to a release.

Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham from Nitro Circus will headline, performing tricks and hosting demos in the skate park. All attendees will be able to access the outdoor skate park and all abilities park.

King coordinated the event, along with Kyle Marchant, a local professional wheelchair motocross participant.

“Wheelchair Palooza is a powerful celebration of strength, unity, and possibility,” Marchant said. “It honors the journeys of those who use wheelchairs, transforming challenges into triumphs. This event highlights the importance of inclusivity, and accessibility, reminding us that when we uplift each other, everyone thrives. By celebrating the courage and resilience of wheelchair users, Wheelchair Palooza inspires change and brings us closer to a world where everyone is valued and given the opportunity to shine.”

The event will take place on Sept. 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and is free to the public. Food will be served.

Those who want to volunteer at the event can email utahadaptivealliance@gmail.com.