Saints WR Rashid Shaheed Starts Season With 59-Yard Deep Ball TD

Sep 8, 2024, 11:26 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

NEW ORLEANS – It didn’t take long for former Weber State wide receiver Rashid Shaheed to get the Locals In The NFL started on the first Sunday of the season.

On New Orleans’ first drive, QB Derek Carr unleashed a deep ball to Shaheed for a 59-yard touchdown.

The Saints’ offense looked dangerous early on. After a quick first down and a handoff to RB Alvin Kamara, they were set up at 3rd & 4.

Carr showed poise within the pocket and just as the Panthers began to close in, he took the top off the defense.

Shaheed showed off his blurring speed as he got behind the secondary for the quick touchdown just five snaps into the season.

On Carolina’s first offensive play, QB Bryce Young threw an interception.

The Saints went back the other way and kicked a field goal to take a 10-0 lead in less than five minutes.

About Rashid Shaheed

Shaheed signed with the Saints in April 2022 after he wasn’t selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The former Wildcat reportedly received one of the top contracts for an undrafted player that season.

According to Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, Shaheed signed a deal with the Saints that included the sixth-highest amount of guaranteed money for a UDFA signing in 2022. FCS Analyst Sam Herder reported that Shaheed’s contract featured a guaranteed base salary of $207,000 and a signing bonus of $15,000.

The San Diego, CA native finished his Weber State career as the FCS all-time leader in kickoff return touchdowns (seven). In 53 games with the Wildcats, Shaheed set the Weber State record for kickoff return average at 29.1 yards per return. As a senior, Shaheed was named an FCS First Team All-American as both a kick returner and punt returner. Shaheed is the only Weber State Wildcat to be named as an All-American four different times.

As a rookie in 2022, Shaheed recorded 28 receptions for 488 yards and two touchdowns. He also had four rushes for 57 yards and a touchdown. In the return game, Shaheed had over 500 total yards on kickoffs and punts.

Last season, he posted 46 receptions for 719 yards and five touchdowns. Shaheed also returned a total of 43 punts and kicks for 723 yards and a touchdown.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

