Utah Football Falls In The Newest AP Poll

SALT LAKE CITY — Kyle Whittingham’s University of Utah football program fell a spot in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released Sunday afternoon.

The Utes are now 2-0 on the season and coming off a 23-12 win over the Baylor Bears. Despite the win and unblemished record, which many others are not able to enjoy after week two, the Utes have fallen to No. 12 in the latest ranking.

The Tennessee Volunteers (+7), Miami Hurricanes (+2), and USC Trojans (+2) all jumped ahead of Utah.

Other noteworthy movement in the newest edition includes Texas moving ahead of Ohio State for the No. 2 ranking after their dominating win over Michigan. The Oregon Ducks continue to fall, down two spots to No. 9 after struggling with Boise State. After tough losses, No. 17 Michigan (-7) and No. 18 Notre Dame (-13) each fell significantly in the rankings as well.

The Rest of The Big 12 Rankings

Despite dropping a spot, Utah remains the top representative among Big 12 programs, which still includes five in the new ranking.

The other Big 12 programs check in with Oklahoma State at No. 13, Kansas State at No. 14, Arizona at No. 20, and Iowa State moves into the Top 25 at No. 21 following their win over rival Iowa.

The Jayhawks fell out of the ranking following their loss to Illinois. Kansas (22), BYU (2), UCF (1), and TCU (1) each garnered votes this week as well.

The AP Top 25 Poll

Georgia Bulldogs (SEC) Texas Longhorns (SEC) Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten) Alabama Crimson Tide (SEC) Ole Miss Rebels (SEC) Missouri Tigers (SEC) Tennessee Volunteers (SEC) Penn State Nittany Lions (Big Ten) Oregon Ducks (Big Ten) Miami Hurricanes (ACC) USC Trojans (Big Ten) Utah Utes (Big 12) Oklahoma State Cowboys (Big 12) Kansas State (Big 12) Oklahoma State Cowboys (Big 12) LSU Tigers (SEC) Michigan Wolverines (Big Ten) Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Independent) Louisville Cardinals (ACC) Arizona Wildcats (Big 12) Iowa State Cyclones (Big 12) Clemson Tigers (ACC) Nebraska Cornhuskers (Big Ten) Boston College (ACC) Northern Illinois (MAC)

Utah Football Schedule

Utah will hit the road for their first road game this season as they travel north to Logan for a matchup with the Utah State Aggies. You can find Utah football’s conference schedule here.

