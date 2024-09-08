Preventing dry skin in the summer

SALT LAKE CITY — Summer heat often causes dry skin, especially in Utah. Why does our skin dry out so much, and what can we do to treat it if it becomes a risk?

In the latest Let’s Get Moving with Maria podcast episode, Maria Shilaos spoke with Dr. Whitney High, professor of dermatology and pathology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, to learn some of the different ways we can prevent our skin from getting too dry.

Having dry skin is perfectly normal, said Dr. High, especially if you live in an area with low humidity.

In fact, dry skin becomes more common as you age. Your transepidermal water loss, which is the amount of water you lose through your skin every day, is at its lowest degree at around the age of 18. Every single day after that you start to lose more and more water through your skin.

Although dry skin isn’t typically a serious health risk, there are many reasons why we benefit from keeping our skin well hydrated.

“For most of us it’s just a nuisance. Certainly, it’s a good thing to treat because it can yield other symptoms like itchy skin,” Dr. High said. Ways to prevent dry skin Drinking plenty of water is a simple yet important first step for preventing dry skin. That’s not all; it’s also good for your kidneys and your circulatory system. Moisturizers are also helpful for all ages. One of the simplest, cheapest moisturizers that Dr. High used to use during his trainee years is actually Crisco. “That’s what we used in a population that had some challenges paying for moisturizer,” he said. There’s not a significant difference between expensive moisturizers and cheap moisturizers, Dr. High said. The most important thing is to find one that you will use. https://ksltv.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/26b12392-9752-4286-9bdd-72ba590296f7-1.mp3