Former Utah State QB Jordan Love, Packers Receive Encouraging Injury Update

Sep 8, 2024, 1:06 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love went down with an injury in the season opener against the Eagles and some feared it could be season-ending.

Fortunately, Love managed to escape without any major damage and is expected to miss 3-6 weeks.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported the injury update going into the weekend.

In the closing moments of the season-opener in Brazil, two Eagles defenders closed in on Love. As one held onto his leg and another tackled him high, his left leg bent at an awkward angle.

After being attended to by the Green Bay staff for a few minutes, he eventually walked off the field with the help of two trainers.

This was probably the best update Green Bay fans could have hoped for. There was no damage to the ACL and no surgery will be required for his recovery.

The Packers will likely opt to be safe with Love and bring him back when they are 100 percent confident that he is ready to go. The next eight weeks of their schedule looks like this:

  • vs. Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 15
  • @ Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 22
  • vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 29
  • @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 6
  • vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 13
  • vs. Houston Texans on Sunday, October 20
  • @ Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 27
  • vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 3

Backup QB Malik Willis will likely lead the Packers’ offense until Love’s return.

About Jordan Love

Before his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

During his rookie campaign, the former USU standout was inactive for each of Green Bay’s games.

Love saw limited action in his second and third seasons with the Packers and continued to serve as the backup to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Following the 2022 season, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. The Rodgers trade paved the way for Love to be Green Bay’s QB1 in 2023.

In his first three seasons, Love threw for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

In 2023, Love threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Packers to a 9-8 record in the regular season.

In two playoff games, the former USU signal-caller threw for 466 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

