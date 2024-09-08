Bengals RB Zack Moss Scores First Cincinnati Touchdown In 2024 Season

On the Site:
Sep 8, 2024, 1:28 PM

CINCINNATI – Former Utah running back Zack Moss ran in the first touchdown of the season for the Cincinnati Bengals in the third quarter of the season opener.

The score was also Moss’ first in a Bengals uniform.

The Bengals’ week one game against the New England Patriots didn’t play out exactly as they hoped.

Coming in as favorites, Cinci was unable to get on the board until Moss’ rushing touchdown late in the third quarter.

The first four drives saw three three-and-outs and a fumble as the Pats jumped out to a 13-0 lead.

Moss put the Cincinnati offense on his back to break the scoring drought.

The former Ute took four carries for 33 yards, picking up some key first downs before eventually punching in six from the red zone.

About Zack Moss

Before his NFL career, Moss was a standout play for the University of Utah.

In college, Moss is the career rushing leader in Utah football history. He holds the following records at Utah:

  • Most career 100-yard rushing games
  • Rushing touchdowns
  • Rushing yards
  • Total touchdowns
  • Most 1,000-yard rushing seasons
  • Rushing attempts

Moss was drafted by the Bills in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 86th overall selection.

As a rookie in 2020, Moss played 13 games, recording 481 rushing yards on 112 carries and four touchdowns. He also had 14 receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown.

Moss appeared in 13 games and ran for 345 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. He added 23 receptions for 197 yards and one touchdown.

In 2022, the former Utah standout was traded to the Colts after seeing limited action in Buffalo.

During his time in Buffalo, Moss ran for 917 yards on 225 carries for eight touchdowns. Through the air, Moss had 44 receptions for 319 yards and two touchdowns.

In eight games with the Colts in 2022, Moss carried the ball 76 games for 365 yards and a touchdown. Last year, Moss appeared in 14 games and had 183 carries for 794 yards and five touchdowns.

Moss played 14 games for Indy in 2023 and posted 183 carries for 794 yards and five touchdowns.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com.

